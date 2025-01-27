Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Edinburgh's oldest and best loved fish and chip shops has hit the market – after 80 years in business.

The Gorgie Fish Bar, located on Gorgie Road next to Hearts FC's Tynecastle Park, is popular with football fans for a post-match meal. The chippy also has a 4.5/5 rating on TripAdvisor, with one customer saying they serve “arguably one of the best fish suppers ever”.

Now, however, the business has been put up for sale, with Shepherd's Chartered Surveyors advertising the property as "ready for immediate occupation".

The listing reads: "The property is currently trading as the reputable 'The Gorgie Fish Bar' which has been successfully operating for over 80 years making it a very well established business within the area.

"The subjects comprise a double windowed Hot Food Takeaway premises arranged over the ground floor of a traditional 4 storey stone built mid terraced tenement. The business currently trades until midnight Sunday to Thursday & 1am on Friday and Saturday. Internally, the accommodation comprises a front sales/counter area and kitchen area, with food preparation areas, storage and WC facilities to the rear".

Locals will be hoping new owners can be found for The Gorgie Fish Bar, which has dozens of rave reviews online.

One satisfied customer wrote on TripAdvisor: “Long believed that it was head and shoulders above the majority in the city. They serve arguably one of the best fish suppers ever. The staff are among the most helpful that you will find, and they clearly take pride in their work. One of the best ever fish and chip experiences, not just in Edinburgh, but in the UK.”

Another said: “This is Edinburgh’s best fish and chips shop. Every time I’ve been, the fish goes into the fryer to order and is always cooked to perfection. Even the way it’s wrapped (fish and chips separate) shows the care and attention to give to their suppers.”

A third person wrote: “Gorgie Fish Bar is by far the best chip shop in Edinburgh. Always hot and fresh food and friendly service.”