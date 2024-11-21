Edinburgh chippy: Sneak peek at giant new Edinburgh city centre fish and chip restaurant and bar

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The first images of a new fish and chip restaurant and bar in Edinburgh city centre have been shared – and it looks stunning.

The latest venture from the Crolla family, who own several iconic eateries in Edinburgh and the Lothians, Landy's is described as a “reimagined seaside chippy”.

Replacing the recently-closed Byron Burger on North Bridge, the venue is yet to be given an official opening date - but it's expected to be very soon.

According to the owners, Landy's will give diners the chance to “experience proper fish and chips and all the chippy classics – crispy, golden and loaded with flavour”. They also promise to serve it all up “with a splash of the city's favourite Edinburgh chippy sauce”.

Tesasing photos of the new venue on Instagram alongside a short video, Landy's bosses wrote: Sneak Peek Alert! First look at our reimagined seaside chippy! Expect all the comforts of chip shop classics, served in a space that brings together elegance of historic Edinburgh with playful nods to British seaside charm. Can’t wait to welcome you!"

You can follow Landy's Instagram account via landys_fishandchips for all the latest news on the opening.

Related topics:EdinburghFish and chipsRestaurant
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice