Edinburgh chippy: ‘True gem’ Edinburgh fish and chip shop with ‘outstanding food’ set to close its doors
An Edinburgh chippy described as a “true gem” with “outstanding food” has been put up for sale.
The Balerno Fry fish and chip shop, on 57 Bavelaw Road, is said to have an “esteemed reputation” and “impressive profit margins”.
Those looking to take over the space will have to fork out a freehold price of £600,000 for the unit.
Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The Balerno Fry is an outstanding property, with an esteemed reputation, offering a fantastic opportunity for the right buyer to increase the already impressive profit margins.
“We are delighted to be marketing Balerno Fry. This takeaway is immaculately presented, benefiting from an already outstanding reputation and client base, the unit would suit either a hands-on operator or a landlord who can take the established business and develop it further.”
He added: “This takeaway is a true gem, offering an immaculately presented unit in turnkey condition, in an affluent suburb of Edinburgh. The Balerno Fry is a well-known establishment across Edinburgh, offering quality service and outstanding food.”
The chippy is also being advertised on RightBiz, with a listing that reads: “This Unit for Sale is located a stones throw away from the quaint high street, in the Heart of Balerno. Situated in a prominent location, the subjects benefit from a high level of footfall and traffic on Bavelaw Road, a main arterial route through Balerno”.