Chippy is well known across Edinburgh and has a fine reputation for its food

An Edinburgh chippy described as a “true gem” with “outstanding food” has been put up for sale.

The Balerno Fry fish and chip shop, on 57 Bavelaw Road, is said to have an “esteemed reputation” and “impressive profit margins”.

Those looking to take over the space will have to fork out a freehold price of £600,000 for the unit.

The Balerno Fry fish and chip shop, on 57 Bavelaw Road, is up for sale. Photo: Google View

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The Balerno Fry is an outstanding property, with an esteemed reputation, offering a fantastic opportunity for the right buyer to increase the already impressive profit margins.

“We are delighted to be marketing Balerno Fry. This takeaway is immaculately presented, benefiting from an already outstanding reputation and client base, the unit would suit either a hands-on operator or a landlord who can take the established business and develop it further.”

He added: “This takeaway is a true gem, offering an immaculately presented unit in turnkey condition, in an affluent suburb of Edinburgh. The Balerno Fry is a well-known establishment across Edinburgh, offering quality service and outstanding food.”

