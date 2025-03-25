Cult Edinburgh bakery forced to sacrifice one branch to save two others from closure
Kilted Donut has been forced to shut its shop on Morningside Road, just eight months after it opened, due to “rising costs”.
Known for its fresh homemade artisan donuts, the bakery started its journey as a stall at Leith Market back in 2017. Popularity saw the owners open their own shop on Great Junction Street a year later. That venue closed in 2022, but Kilted Donut still has branches in Leith Walk and the Grassmarket.
According to co-owner Mark Anderson, they were forced to sacrifice the Morningside branch in order to save the other two.
Speaking to the Evening News, he said: “Sadly, we had to make the decision to close our Morningside location. The rising costs for our ingredients, energy and other bills have seen our costs dramatically increase. Unfortunately, this has coincided with a cost of living increase and we were just not seeing the turnover that we had hoped for.
“This year we have also already seen a dramatic drop in tourists and footfall in our Grassmarket location than the same time last year. In order to ensure the Kilted Donut survives we had to close Morningside as it was the location that was bringing in the least amount and was not covering its operating costs.
“This closure has meant we are able to continue trading at our other two locations in Grassmarket and Leith Walk.”
