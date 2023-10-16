The popular doughnut shop said it will reopen later this week.

A popular doughnut shop in Edinburgh’s city centre has been forced to temporarily close its doors after a gang of teenagers threatened a member of staff.

Staff at Kilted Donuts in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket said a ‘large group of youths’ entered the shop at around 5pm on Sunday, October 15, and made their way behind the counter. They then threatened a member of staff.

Following the incident, shop owners have taken the decision to close the shop for two days whilst they ‘increase security measures’ stating that the safety of their staff is their top priority. Taking to social media, a member of the Kilted Donuts team said: “Today a large group of youths entered out shop and forced their way behind the counter, trapping our member of staff and threatening them.

Kilted Donuts at 23 Grassmarket. Staff say the incident took place over the weekend

“This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community. Our priority, as always, is the safety and well-being of our team. We will be closing for the next couple of days to increase our security measures.” They added: “We hope you understand and whilst our shop is closed and look forward to welcoming you back into the store later this week.”

Members of the public have shown support for the shop and the staff member who was involved in the incident. One said: “How awful. I hope your staff member and all of you can recover and hopefully feel safe again soon.” Another added: “Good for you guys showing zero tolerance for this horrible behaviour. The community is with you.”

Speaking to the Evening News, Kilted Donuts co-owner, Lena Wollan described the incident as ‘a bit of a shock’ adding the staff member subjected to the ‘traumatic’ ordeal will have time off to recover after being ‘very shaken up.’ Ms Wollan, who opened the Grassmarket shop just under a year ago said: “There were about 20 teenagers and they came behind the counter and cornered them. They took very trivial things like a roll of paper towels and mug so nothing of value at all.”

Ms Wollan, added: “But it has been really good to see how the community including shops in the Grassmarket and other shops we interact with are rallying around. They are all shocked that this happened – no one expects this to happen in the Grassmarket."