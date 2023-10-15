News you can trust since 1873
Man taken to hospital after multiple vehicle crash on A1 near Tranent

The 47-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 15th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash after he sustained injuries in a multiple vehicle crash on the A1.

Emergency services were called to the road at Bankton, near Tranent just after 5am on Sunday morning after the collision, involving three cars.

A 47-year-old man was blue-lighted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The accident happened on the A1 near TranentThe accident happened on the A1 near Tranent
The road was closed in both directions and traffic diverted following the accident. Roads reopened in both directions just before 10am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.05am on Sunday, 15 October, to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A1 at Bankton near Tranent.

“Emergency services attended and one driver, a 47-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance.

“The road was closed in both directions and re-opened fully around 10am.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

