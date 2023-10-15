Man taken to hospital after multiple vehicle crash on A1 near Tranent
A man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash after he sustained injuries in a multiple vehicle crash on the A1.
Emergency services were called to the road at Bankton, near Tranent just after 5am on Sunday morning after the collision, involving three cars.
A 47-year-old man was blue-lighted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
The road was closed in both directions and traffic diverted following the accident. Roads reopened in both directions just before 10am.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.05am on Sunday, 15 October, to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A1 at Bankton near Tranent.
“Emergency services attended and one driver, a 47-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance.
“The road was closed in both directions and re-opened fully around 10am.”
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.