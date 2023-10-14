Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine and heroin has been seized and two people arrested after a drugs raid in East Lothian.

Officers burst into a property on Wednesday, 11 October, in the Haddington area as part of an operation targeting the supply of illegal drugs.

A haul of cocaine and heroin worth up to £365,000 was seized from the address, alongside an offensive weapon.

A 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection. Both appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 12 October, 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns said: “We are committed to detecting and disrupting those involved in the supply and production of drugs within Scotland. These seizures highlight our continuing efforts to disrupt supply routes and protect those in our communities affected by the illicit drug trade.