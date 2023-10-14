Hundreds gathered at a Pro-Palestinian march in the Capital, as Gaza braces for invasion.

Hundreds of people gathered for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city centre on Saturday afternoon, as Israel has stepped up its operations in Gaza.

Dozens of those attending in solidarity in Edinburgh took to social media to post pictures from the foot of The Mound. Supporters later staged an impromptu march down the Royal Mile with signs shouting ‘Free Gaza’.

Huge crowds gathered with many waving Palestinian flags and posting messages of support to those who have been impacted by the situation in Israel and Gaza where more than 2,000 people have died. Many are calling for a free Palestine amid wider concern that a humanitarian disaster is unfolding in the Middle East.

Protestors at a Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Chanting slogans such as "Free, free Palestine!" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", people marched from The Mound where the protest was held down to the Scottish Parliament as those lining the street looked on. Drivers of nearby cars tooted their horns to show solidarity.

The marchers then gathered in the grass area outside the Scottish Parliament and took the knee in solidarity with Palestinians caught up in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Similar demonstrations also took place in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

A gathering in London attracted a crowd of thousands, with police warning in advance that anyone showing support for the militant group Hamas could face arrest. Ahead of the demonstration the BBC's headquarters in London was targeted and daubed in red paint as pro-Palestinian group of Palestine Action accused the broadcaster of having "blood on its hands".

Protestors held signs and flags on Saturday Photo :Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It comes as Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza after Israel's military told them to evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion.

The UN, human rights groups and others have been among those expressing deep concern about the impact of Israeli action on civilians, as the death toll continues to grow amid airstrikes and a siege on the territory.