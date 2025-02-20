A viral fried chicken chain loved by celebrities including Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian is set to take Edinburgh by storm.

Popeyes has announced it is bringing a ‘taste of New Orleans’ to the Capital, with work underway to transform the former Halifax building on Princes Street in time for a spring opening.

The new venue will be the American brand’s third restaurant opening in Scotland this year, and the seventh in the country overall.

Popeyes has become something of a sensation since arriving on this side of the Atlantic, and people were seen queuing for 18 hours to try out their viral chicken burgers when it opened in Glasgow back in 2023.

Popeyes famously supplied the food at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's wedding reception, while Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Kim and Khloe Kardashian are fans.

The Edinburgh restaurant will open with the full Popeyes menu. The line-up includes fan favourites like the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Tenders and Signature Chicken Wraps. Popeyes brand-new Saucin’ Boneless and Hot Wings, smothered in sauce and packed with serious flavour, will also be available from opening day.

According to the chain, “each piece of Popeyes famous chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, then hand-breaded and battered for that world-famous ‘shatter crunch,’ and complemented by sides like its Southern Biscuits and Cajun Gravy. Plus, the all-new Saucin’ range is dripping with bold flavour featuring three New Orleans-inspired sauces, cheesy Garlic Parm, smokin’ Bold BBQ and spicy Buffalo”.

What’s more, Popeyes will also be serving up its breakfast menu from 8am to 11am. Packed with British breakfast classics with a New Orleans twist, the menu features the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “An Edinburgh restaurant has been highly requested since we landed in the UK, so I’m delighted that we’re now able to make that a reality. We’ve seen our Scottish fans queue for up to 18 hours before an opening to be the first to taste our New Orleans inspired menu and I’m confident our new restaurant on the iconic Princes Street will be equally as popular.”

No exact opening date has been a but you can keep up to date by following the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK or TikTok at @popeyesuk

