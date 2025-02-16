Take a look through our photo gallery to see which Edinburgh eateries the esteemed publication opted for – and let us know your own thoughts on the selections in the comments section before you go.
1. 10 restaurants not to miss in Edinburgh
Take a look through our gallery to see 10 restaurants not to miss in Edinburgh, according to The Guardian. Photo: Third Party
2. The Palmerston
Where: 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh. thepalmerstonedinburgh.co.uk. The Guardian says: Few restaurants have claimed the heart of Edinburgh residents quite like The Palmerston Photo: The Palmerston
3. Ardfern
Where: 10-12 Bonnington Road, Edinburgh. wwwardfern.uk. The Guardian says: Ardfern has become part of the fabric of Leith. Photo: Ardfern
4. Pomelo
Where: 27 Sciennes Road, Edinburgh www.pomelocafe.co.uk. The Guardian says: The windows steam up and you’ll bump elbows with a neighbour, but I promise you won’t care. Photo: Pomelo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.