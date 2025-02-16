10 Edinburgh restaurants you don't want to miss, according to The Guardian food critics

By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 16th Feb 2025, 03:00 BST
Some of the UK’s leading food critics have selected 10 Edinburgh restaurants simply too good to miss.

Hot on the heels of Edinburgh being named the ‘Most Exciting Food Destination for 2025’ by The Good Food Guide, The Guardian’s food critics have selected 10 incredible restaurants in the Scottish capital everyone should try.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which Edinburgh eateries the esteemed publication opted for – and let us know your own thoughts on the selections in the comments section before you go.

Where: 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh. thepalmerstonedinburgh.co.uk. The Guardian says: Few restaurants have claimed the heart of Edinburgh residents quite like The Palmerston

2. The Palmerston

Where: 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh. thepalmerstonedinburgh.co.uk. The Guardian says: Few restaurants have claimed the heart of Edinburgh residents quite like The Palmerston Photo: The Palmerston

Where: 10-12 Bonnington Road, Edinburgh. wwwardfern.uk. The Guardian says: Ardfern has become part of the fabric of Leith.

3. Ardfern

Where: 10-12 Bonnington Road, Edinburgh. wwwardfern.uk. The Guardian says: Ardfern has become part of the fabric of Leith. Photo: Ardfern

Where: 27 Sciennes Road, Edinburgh www.pomelocafe.co.uk. The Guardian says: The windows steam up and you’ll bump elbows with a neighbour, but I promise you won’t care.

4. Pomelo

Where: 27 Sciennes Road, Edinburgh www.pomelocafe.co.uk. The Guardian says: The windows steam up and you’ll bump elbows with a neighbour, but I promise you won’t care. Photo: Pomelo

