Edinburgh retro: 13 Edinburgh Princes Street shops of the 1990s and 2000s you might remember

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 7th Dec 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 08:45 BST

Edinburgh’s Princes Street has lost many popular shops in recent years – including the Jenners department store, which closed its doors a few years back.

Both the growth of online stores such as Amazon and the arrival of the nearby St James Quarter have taken business away from the Capital’s most famous street, and it often seems quite deserted these days.

However, it wasn’t always this way. Take a look through our picture gallery to see a dozen great Princes Street shops of the 90sand 00s that you might remember.

1. 13 lost Edinburgh shops of the 90s and 00s

From Pro Shoes to Sports Connection, Princes Street had some great sporting goods stores in the 1990s and 2000s. JJB Sports, a firm partially taken over by Sports Direct in 2012, was another good example.

2. JJB Sports

Jenners ended to its 183-year residency on Princes Street in 2021. One of the city's most beloved stores, it is still very much missed by Edinburgh locals. Not only was it one of Scotland's first ever department stores – one that had long been synonymous with class and style – but its huge Christmas tree was a must-see every December.

3. Jenners Department Store

The wall of Disney characters as you entered the store was a joy to behold. Also, "Disney Princes" has a certain ring to it.

4. Disney Store

