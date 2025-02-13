An Edinburgh neighbourhood is set to welcome a swanky new bar and restaurant in the coming months.

Having gone down a storm at Goldenacre and Abbeyhill, Buzzworks Holdings has unveiled exciting plans for its new Herringbone venue, set to open this May in the heart of Barnton.

Herringbone Barnton – which will bring up to 40 jobs to the region – will offer guests the Herringbone’s cool but casual experience to one of the city’s most vibrant suburbs.

With a capacity of 110 guests indoors and an additional 20 in the outdoor seating area, the venue is designed to be a welcoming, all-day neighbourhood local. Guests can enjoy a central bar with adjacent high tables, a thoughtfully designed restaurant space split into two areas, and an inviting outdoor terrace with heaters and dog-friendly seating.

Located at 201-205 Whitehouse Road, the new venue sits on a historic site that has previously served as a retail unit, office space, and most recently, a Sainsburys store.

With a sizeable six-figure investment being dedicated to a kitchen featuring an Italian Moretti Forni pizza oven, the transformation will create a warm, welcoming space that is both stylish and comfortable.

This will be the fourth Herringbone venue to be opened by Buzzworks, with the group already operating sites in Edinburgh’s Trinity Road and Royal Terrace Gardens, as well as the original Herringbone in North Berwick.

Ash Bairstow, operations director for Herringbone, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring Herringbone to Barnton and to introduce our warm hospitality, seasonally inspired food, and beautifully designed space to the Barnton community.

“Herringbone is all about creating a welcoming neighbourhood venue where people can relax, enjoy great company, and experience outstanding food and drink. We can’t wait to open our doors and become part of the local community.”

Buzzworks’ internal design team has carefully curated the venue’s interior, blending a cool mix of celadon, teal and sand for a fresh, sleek Scandinavian-inspired design. Guests can expect natural materials, bold lighting, eye-catching murals, and stylish wallpaper.

Much of the furniture is custom-made by Buzzworks’ own joinery team, seamlessly paired with modern classics. Building on the success of previous Herringbones, this new Barnton spot is a natural next step — elevated yet effortlessly inviting.

The venue will undergo its final transformation in the coming months, with major milestones including bar installation in early March, kitchen completion in mid-April, and final interior styling by late April.

The new menu has been carefully developed by operational head chef James Moyle and operations director Ash Bairstow, with contributions from the wider culinary team, to showcase locally sourced ingredients and fresh, seasonal flavours.

Herringbone favourites will be on offer, including seared steak slices with rocket and parmesan, wild mushrooms on toast with spinach and crispy shallots, and the famous East Lothian seafood chowder. Guests can also enjoy beautifully crafted cocktails and 30 wines by the glass.

Meanwhile, the Barnton venue introduces an expanded all-day menu featuring breakfast dishes and stone-baked Neapolitan pizzas, alongside seasonal highlights.

James Moyle, executive chef for Herringbone, said: “Herringbone has always been about fresh, locally inspired dishes with bold flavours, and our new Barnton menu is no exception.

“With a focus on seasonality, our menu changes every 6-8 weeks to showcase the freshest ingredients at their best. Every dish has been crafted with quality and attention to detail, ensuring there’s always something special to enjoy.”

Herringbone is now hiring for all positions, including chefs, managers, front-of-house, bartenders and kitchen staff, with recruitment events planned for March.

If you or anyone you know is interested in working at Herringbone – or any of Buzzworks’ other venues across Scotland – visit www.belongatbuzzworks.com, check out the Buzzworks People Facebook, Instagram or the Buzzworks Holdings LinkedIn page to find out more or apply with your CV to [email protected].

