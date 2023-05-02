News you can trust since 1873
First look at Edinburgh's swish new bar and restaurant Herringbone Abbeyhill on site of former public toilets

Edinburgh’s newest bar and restaurant has opened its doors – and the venue is quite stunning.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:05 BST

Located on the corner of London Road and Easter Road, the new Herringbone Abbeyhill bar and restaurant is sure to be a huge hit with locals.

The 120-capacity venue will be open for delicious dishes and beautifully crafted cocktails from 12 noon until late, 7 days a week.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks co-founder and managing director, said: “We’re very excited to have completed the recent renovation of Herringbone Abbeyhill and cannot wait to start welcoming guests when we open our doors in the coming weeks. It’s the perfect place for friends, families or colleagues to get together and enjoy a few drinks, delicious food and fantastic service.

“Our menu will offer fresh, local produce and family favourites that our regular guests have come to know and love, as well as some unique new dishes that are bound to tantalise the taste buds and excite new customers too.”

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at Herringbone Abbeyhill.

1. Herringbone Abbeyhil

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at Herringbone Abbeyhil. Photo: Third Party

Pictures show that it's quite stunning inside the venue, with lots of natutal getting in.

2. Stylish design

Pictures show that it's quite stunning inside the venue, with lots of natutal getting in. Photo: Third Party

Herringbone Abbeyhill says: 'Where are you sipping your first beautifully crafted cocktail with us? On our sunny terrace or sat at our new bar? Wherever you choose, your new favourite is waiting for you!;

3. Delicious cocktails

Herringbone Abbeyhill says: 'Where are you sipping your first beautifully crafted cocktail with us? On our sunny terrace or sat at our new bar? Wherever you choose, your new favourite is waiting for you!; Photo: Third Party

There's plenty of nice spots for eating and drinking at Herringbone, and we just love those stiped cushions.

4. Cool corner

There's plenty of nice spots for eating and drinking at Herringbone, and we just love those stiped cushions. Photo: Third Party

