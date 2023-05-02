First look at Edinburgh's swish new bar and restaurant Herringbone Abbeyhill on site of former public toilets
Edinburgh’s newest bar and restaurant has opened its doors – and the venue is quite stunning.
Located on the corner of London Road and Easter Road, the new Herringbone Abbeyhill bar and restaurant is sure to be a huge hit with locals.
The 120-capacity venue will be open for delicious dishes and beautifully crafted cocktails from 12 noon until late, 7 days a week.
Kenny Blair, Buzzworks co-founder and managing director, said: “We’re very excited to have completed the recent renovation of Herringbone Abbeyhill and cannot wait to start welcoming guests when we open our doors in the coming weeks. It’s the perfect place for friends, families or colleagues to get together and enjoy a few drinks, delicious food and fantastic service.
“Our menu will offer fresh, local produce and family favourites that our regular guests have come to know and love, as well as some unique new dishes that are bound to tantalise the taste buds and excite new customers too.”
