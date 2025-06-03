A busy Edinburgh chippy has gone up for sale after more than three decades in the city.

The Duddingston Fry, on Duddingston Park South, has been owned by Christine Turnbull for over 33 years. bBut she has now put the fish and chip shop on the market for £135,000 in preparation for retirement.

A listing for the takeaway on RightBiz says it has a “hugely loyal following” and a “healthy weekly turnover”.

It goes on: “Our client has owned and operated The Duddingston Fry for over 33 years and has very reluctantly placed the business on the market to allow for retirement.

“This is a very well-known and popular Edinburgh ‘chippy’ with a hugely loyal following which has also benefitted from the many new housing developments in the surrounding areas. The premises are kitted out to the highest standard with an exemplary level of cleanliness throughout.

“Although trading as a traditional fish and chip shop with all the associated fried foods, the comprehensive menu also offers pizzas, burgers, kebabs, pastas and baked potatoes. Food can be purchased over the counter or alternatively can be ordered for collection or delivery.

“The current owner chooses to trade evenings only which still generates a healthy weekly turnover, there is scope to look at potentially expanding those hours to take advantage of its trading location on such a busy road”.

You can see the full listing on www.rightbiz.co.uk