From local independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes and flavours in between, this year has seen 17 restaurants in Edinburgh shortlisted for several accolades in Scotland, including Best Japanese to Best Mexican and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.

Takeaway fans can help them take the crown home by voting via the Deliveroo website between April 14 and May 9, with the winners set to be announced in late May. And to thank customers for voting, everyone who participates is automatically entered into a draw to win £150 in-app credit.

This year the delivery app has recruited a guest judge with arguably one of the most discerning palates on the planet - Celebrity Masterchef finalist, TV personality, culinary school graduate and the daughter of multi-Michelin star restaurant royalty, Tilly Ramsay. She has been enlisted to judge the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year Award and the Rising Star Award, a new title for 2025.

Tilly Ramsay said: “I can’t wait to take my taste buds on a tour as I rate some of the most loved local eats from around the UK and Ireland as part of the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards. The shortlist of restaurants looks epic and I'm excited to get stuck into deliberating the dishes for the top title, Independent Restaurant of the Year, with my co-judges.”

Will Shu, chief executive and founder at Deliveroo, said: “The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards is about championing the local restaurants who provide incredible selection and quality food in their communities. These restaurants are the beating heart of our towns and cities, and they obsess over making sure every food delivery is a special moment for our customers - that’s something worth celebrating.”

Check out the full picture gallery to see which Edinburgh restaurants made it to this year’s finals.

1 . Ting Thai Caravan Ting Thai’s story began in 2012 when a group of friends embarked on a mission to bring authentic Thai street food to Scotland's capital. Back then, it was just a pop-up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival before becoming a full-time eatery with four restaurants across Edinburgh and Glasgow. Ting Thai is nominated for the Best Thai award Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Civerinos Known for selling delicious pizzas in various styles, Civerinos is nominated for the Best Pizza award. Time Out Magazine said Civerino's pizza served up 'some of the best slices you'll ever shove down your gob’ | Civerinos Photo: Civerinos Slice Photo Sales

3 . San Chuan San Chuan is famous for its spicy Sichuan food – offering classic Cantonese dishes created using real Sichuan ingredients and unique cooking methods to make special dishes better suited to Edinburgh’s local customers. San Chuan is nominated for the Best Chinese award Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Luxford Burgers Luxford Burgers was established in October 2020 by Alexander Galpin with a mission to provide the City of Edinburgh with gourmet and ‘real’ burgers. They started their journey making burgers for delivery in a converted shipping container in the heart of Leith and have continued to expand across the country. Luxford Burgers is nominated for the Best Burgers & American award Photo: Luxford Burgers Photo Sales