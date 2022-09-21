Celebrity Masterchef 2022: Who are the finalists including Lisa Snowden, Danny Jones and Melanie Blatt?

The final three celebrities will now battle it out over who will be crowned Celebrity Masterchef 2022 champion.

The penultimate episode of finals week was split into two rounds.

The first round saw the contestants attempt a “fantastical, theatrical showstopper” for Gregg and John with one cook at risk of being eliminated.

Cliff Parisi’s Chinese-inspired dish, served on a bed of edible money failed to impress the judges and he left the competition.

The final three contestants were then tasked with cooking for the esteemed Italian Chef, Giorgio Locatelli, at his London restaurant - Locanda Locatelli and all passed with flying colours.

The grand finale will air on Thursday where the remaining celebrities will be briefed with cooking a faultless three-course meal in their last bid for the Celebrity Masterchef crown.

Who are the four Celebrity Masterchef 2022 finalists?

Melanie Blatt is a 47-year-old singer from London.

Blatt rose to fame as part of the late 90s girl group, All Saints. Since the group split in 2021, Blatt has appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and presented The Hot Desk on ITV2, alongside hosts such as Dave Berry and Emma Willis.

Danny Jones is best known for his role as lead vocalist and lead guitarist for pop-rock band McFly. Along with his fellow band members, the 36-year-old from Bolton has co-written all five albums for the group.

Lisa Snowden, born in 1972, burst onto the scene as a model in the 90s - appearing on the cover for fashion staples such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire.Since then, she has appeared on Reality TV shows such as I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and was a presenter on Britain’s Next Top Model.

Who has left Celebrity Masterchef 2022?

London’s Adam Pearson appeared on this season’s Celebrity Masterchef 2022

Adam Pearson (TV presenter and actor)

Katya Jones (Strictly Come Dancing professional)

Clarke Peters (Actor)

Gareth Malone (TV presenter and musician)

Kae Kurd (comedian)

Kirsty Gallacher (TV presenter)

Lesley Joseph (Actor)

Chris Eubank (Former world boxing champion)

Nancy Dell’Olio (Media personality)

Paul Chuckle (Actor and comedian)

Mojo (Reality star)

Richard Blackwood (Actor and comedian)

Ryan Thomas (Actor)

Jimmy Bullard (Ex-footballer)

Faye Winter (Love Island finalist)

Kitty-Scott-Claus (Drag Queen)

Cliff Parisi (Actor)

How to watch Celebrity Masterchef 2022 finals week?

The grand finale of the series is scheduled to air on Thursday, September 22 at 8:30PM on BBC One.