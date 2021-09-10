Edinburgh and its surrounding cities and suburbs have no shortage of restaurants catering to a range of different cuisines.

So it is perhaps unsurprising that almost 20 Edinburgh and Lothian restaurants have made it onto the Asian Restaurant Awards Scotland’s shortlist for 2021.

A total of 19 restaurants have earned nominations for this year’s awards, with two Edinburgh restaurants earning nominations in two categories.

The Asian Restaurant Awards celebrates different varieties of Asian cuisine on show across Scotland. An array of categories highlight restaurants offering the best delivery and takeaway service alongside specialist grub.

Eleven Edinburgh restaurants are shortlisted for the 2021 Awards’ regional category crowning the Best Asian Restaurant in Edinburgh – with independent restaurants and chains battling it out to win.

Last year’s awards saw Haymarket Indian restaurant Ignite win the Edinburgh accolade, while Mother India’s Cafe claimed the Best Asian Restaurant Edinburgh award for casual dining.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the Asian Restaurant Awards ceremony on Monday 20 September at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa.

Here are the 19 restaurants across the Capital and Lothians which have been nominated for the Asian Restaurant Awards Scotland 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. St John's Curry Club, Edinburgh St John's Curry Club has been shortlisted for Just Eat's Best Takeaway/Delivery Award. It was named a joint winner of the same award in 2020 along with Dunfermline's Curry Pot Indian Takeaway. The award-winning restaurant can be found at 100 St Johns Road, Corstorphine, EH12 8AT. Photo: St Johns Curry Club Photo Sales

2. The Khukuri, Edinburgh Edinburgh Nepalese restaurant, The Khukuri, is one of just two Edinburgh restaurants to receive two nominations at the 5th Asian Restaurant Awards. It has been nominated for both Best Nepalese Restaurant in Scotland and Best Asian Restaurant Edinburgh for the 2021 Awards. The Khukuri is based at 8 West Maitland Street, Edinburgh, EH12 5DS Photo: The Khukuri Photo Sales

3. Harajuku Kitchen, Edinburgh Harajuku Kitchen's artistic and authentic Japanese dishes have previously earned them a AA Rosette for culinary excellence. But they have also been shortlisted as one of Scotland's Best Japanese Restaurants at this year's Asian Restaurant Awards. The Bruntsfield restaurant can be found 10 Gillespie Place, Edinburgh, EH10 4HS. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Hau Han, Edinburgh Serving 'British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong', Hau Han has been shortlisted for Best Chinese Restaurant in Scotland at the 2021 Asian Restaurant Awards. The restaurant focuses on producing fresh, natural ingredients with no artificial flavourings or MSG. Hau Han is located at 88 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5LQ. Photo: Sonia Li Photo Sales