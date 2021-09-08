This Edinburgh pub beat five others to be crowned best South East Scotland pub at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2021 (Image credit: Canva/Getty Images)

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Edinburgh’s typically bustling hospitality sector, the City’s pubs and bars are packed with customers once more as Scots soak up the last of the summer rays.

The National Pub and Bar Awards, celebrating some of the UK’s finest and most popular watering holes saw 94 shortlisted pubs and bars from different counties whittled down to 15 winners in total.

In 2019 Edinburgh pub The Windsor, located on Elm Row, beat out competitors based in Midlothian, East Lothian, West Lothian, Falkirk and the Scottish Borders to take the top prize for South East Scotland.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Edinburgh winner of the 2021 Awards.

Which Edinburgh pub won at the National Pub and Bar Awards?

The pub which took the top spot for South East Scotland at the 2021 National Pub and Bar Awards is No.1 The Grange in the Southside of the Capital.

The team behind the successful Newington bar posted an image of themselves with their accolade on Instagram on Tuesday and said: “We can't believe it!“We have just won the award for Pub and Bar of the Year in South East Scotland at the Pub and Bar Awards 2021 @pubandbarmagThey added: “OVER THE MOON! We can confirm we have sore heads today...”

32 different pubs in Scotland were shortlisted across four different regions in the country at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2021 in July.

But the awards ceremony saw just four selected from a competitive line-up.

How long has No.1 The Grange been open?

No.1 The Grange opened on the corner of Grange Road and Causewayside in 2016.

It has previously won several other top awards in Scotland, having been named the Best Gastro Pub of the Year at the inaugural 2019 Scottish Bar and Brew Awards for both the South East and Scotland overall.

It serves a seasonal a la carte menu boasting dishes such as Scottish mussels in chorizo and cider broth, fresh bread & fries, as well as a weekend menu with brunch options.

The gastropub also offers a wide range of wines, cocktails and beers to choose from.

Which other pubs were shortlisted for South East Scotland at the Awards?

It was selected over five other establishments in the South East Scotland region, which were:

- The Livingston Inn in West Lothian

- Sportsters in Falkirk

- Dryburgh Arms in the Scottish Borders

- The Bonnie Badger in East Lothian

- The Sun Inn in Midlothian

