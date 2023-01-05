7 magnificent Edinburgh bars and restaurants set to open in 2023

Edinburgh is set to welcome several new restaurants and bars in the coming months – and here are seven openings to look forward to.
Take a look through our picture gallery to find out more about the new venues opening in the Capital in 2023.
1. Mowgli
This Indian street-food chain was initially set to open in the city centre in summer 2022, but the launch has been delayed to early this year. The restaurant’s new location on Hanover Street is currently being renovated, with workers installing swings hanging from the ceiling and fairy-light strung trees. Delicious dishes on offer will include the Mowgli Chip Butty, Gunpowder chicken, Bunny Chow and Yoghurt Chat Bombs.
Photo: Third Party
2. The Alchemist
Opening the doors to a second Edinburgh site on George Street in early 2023. The Alchemist will deliver its signature ‘theatre served’ cocktails and a delicious dining menu to 185 diners in the new venue. The George Street location will join the chain’s first Scottish outlet, which launched in the St James Quarter in late 2021.
Photo: Third Party
3. Sushisamba
This Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion restaurant is coming to the St James Quarter soon. The upmarket restaurant and bar will have a dining space, a bar and lounge, as well as an outdoor terrace overlooking the Capital. Diners can expect to enjoy Japanese tempura and sushi, Brazilian churrasco and moqueca, and Peruvian anticuchos and ceviche, all in one meal.
Photo: Third Party
4. Duck and Waffle
The restaurant, which will open in the St James Quarter, will serve breakfast, brunch, dinner and desserts, offering a “playful take” on traditional British cuisine. One of these is its signature Duck and Waffle, with crispy leg confit, fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup. Inventive cocktails will also be available to order, as well as classic drinks.
Photo: Third Party