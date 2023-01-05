7 magnificent Edinburgh bars and restaurants set to open in 2023

1. Mowgli

This Indian street-food chain was initially set to open in the city centre in summer 2022, but the launch has been delayed to early this year. The restaurant’s new location on Hanover Street is currently being renovated, with workers installing swings hanging from the ceiling and fairy-light strung trees. Delicious dishes on offer will include the Mowgli Chip Butty, Gunpowder chicken, Bunny Chow and Yoghurt Chat Bombs.

Photo: Third Party