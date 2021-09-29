Make sure that you spend those days trying the best cocktails from the best bars by trying out these top bars, according to TripAdvisor Reviews.
From quirky underground bars to classy establishments offering the classics, there’s always a new drink to try and a new twist to add.
Here are eight of the best cocktails bars in Edinburgh that you need to try.
1. The Raging Bull
Found on Lothian Road, the Raging Bull brings 1920s style together with modern day flavours. Their signature Espresso Martini variations are the first thing you need to try, or ask the bar staff to surprise you with one of their in-house creations - which are often not for the faint of heart. Photo: Google.
2. Panda & Sons
Don't be fooled by the exterior. Panda & Sons on Queen Street is no real barbershop, it's actually a hidden bar. Take a trip back in time to the days of speakeasies and secret meetings, paired with a varied range of cocktails on the menu. Photo: Panda & Sons.
3. Hoot the Redeemer
Sister bar to Panda & Sons, Hoot the Redeemer at 7 Hanover Street brings the same quirky vibe to their cocktails. If you're feeling daring, try out the grabbing claw, which picks flavours for the bar staff to create a cocktail from. Photo: nutthasetharcher / Canva Pro.
4. Tonic
At 39 North Castle Street, Tonic does a lot more than a G&T. Their eclectic range of cocktails is served in an intimate bar area, often accompanied by live music from local artists. Photo: MaximFesenko / Getty Images / Canva Pro.
