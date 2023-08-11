News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

9 Edinburgh pubs that inspired famous authors including Ian Rankin, Irvine Welsh, Robert Burns and Iain Banks

These are the literary pubs around Edinburgh where you can drink like your favourite authors
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Edinburgh is world-renowned for its bookish connections, with literary legends like Sir Walter Scott, Robert Burns and Robert Louis Stevenson to modern-day bestsellers Sir Ian Rankin, JK Rowling and Irvine Welsh all having lived in the city. So it's no surprise many authors have found inspiration in the Capital's numerous bars.

Ahead of this year’s Edinburgh International Book Festival, which runs from 12 to 28, we take a look at nine Edinburgh pubs with literary connections.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see nine Edinburgh pubs with literary connections.

1. Edinburgh's literary pubs

Take a look through our picture gallery to see nine Edinburgh pubs with literary connections. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Visit: 1-3 Cumberland Street, EH3 6RT. About: A classic New Town pub, The Cumberland Bar regularly features in Alexander McCall Smith’s 44 Scotland Street series. The Edinburgh-based author thought his favourite bar would be the perfect local for his refined New Town characters, with Bruce, Pat, Angus, Matthew, Stuart and even Cyril the dog visiting regularly throughout the novels.

2. The Cumberland Bar

Where: Visit: 1-3 Cumberland Street, EH3 6RT. About: A classic New Town pub, The Cumberland Bar regularly features in Alexander McCall Smith’s 44 Scotland Street series. The Edinburgh-based author thought his favourite bar would be the perfect local for his refined New Town characters, with Bruce, Pat, Angus, Matthew, Stuart and even Cyril the dog visiting regularly throughout the novels. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Visit: 35 Hanover Street, EH2 2PJ. About: Milne’s Bar is known as the “Poet’s Pub” because it was a favourite haunt of some of the most important writers of the Scottish Renaissance movement of the mid-20th century. Writers like Norman McCaig, Hugh MacDiarmid, Sorley MacLean, Iain Crichton Smith, George Mackay Brown, Sydney Goodsir Smith, Edwin Morgan and Robert Garioch all used to meet there to discuss literature, politics and culture, and to get inspiration for their work.

3. Milne’s Bar

Where: Visit: 35 Hanover Street, EH2 2PJ. About: Milne’s Bar is known as the “Poet’s Pub” because it was a favourite haunt of some of the most important writers of the Scottish Renaissance movement of the mid-20th century. Writers like Norman McCaig, Hugh MacDiarmid, Sorley MacLean, Iain Crichton Smith, George Mackay Brown, Sydney Goodsir Smith, Edwin Morgan and Robert Garioch all used to meet there to discuss literature, politics and culture, and to get inspiration for their work. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Visit: 25 Forrest Road, EH1 2HQ. About: Another pub which inspired one of the Scottish Renaissance writers, Sydney Goodsir Smith, was Sandy Bell’s. This traditional folk pub was also a meeting place for Edinburgh writers, and Smith included a fictionalised version of it (the comically-named Sunday Balls) in his 1947 novel about Edinburgh, Carotid Cornucopius.

4. Sandy Bell’s

Where: Visit: 25 Forrest Road, EH1 2HQ. About: Another pub which inspired one of the Scottish Renaissance writers, Sydney Goodsir Smith, was Sandy Bell’s. This traditional folk pub was also a meeting place for Edinburgh writers, and Smith included a fictionalised version of it (the comically-named Sunday Balls) in his 1947 novel about Edinburgh, Carotid Cornucopius. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:EdinburghIan RankinRobert BurnsIrvine WelshRobert Louis StevensonJK Rowling