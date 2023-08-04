Climate activist Greta Thunberg has pulled out of her book festival event over ‘greenwashing’ and sponsor links to fossil fuels.

She was due to appear at an event on Sunday, August 13 but organisers have been forced to cancel after she said she would not take part because the festival gets sponsorship from Baillie Gifford. She claims the company invests ‘heavily’ in fossil fuels.

She said: “I am unfortunately unable to attend the Edinburgh Book Festival. As a climate activist I cannot attend an event which receives sponsorship from Baillie Gifford, who invest heavily in the fossil fuel industry. Greenwashing efforts by the fossil fuel industry, including sponsorship of cultural events, allow them to keep the social license to continue operating. I cannot and do not want to be associated with events that accept this kind of sponsorship.”

Greta Thunberg has said she will no longer appear at the Edinburgh International Book Festival

Book festival director Nick Barley said he applauds Thunberg’s principles but is disappointed by the decision. Festival goers who bought a ticket will get a full refund. He said: “While I am disappointed that Greta will not be joining us on August 13, I fully respect her decision. I share Greta’s view that in all areas of society the rate of progress is not enough. However, in applauding Greta for standing by her principles, we too must stand by ours.

“The Book Festival exists to give a platform for debate and discussion around key issues affecting humanity today - including the climate emergency. As a charitable organisation, we would not be in a position to provide that platform without the long-term support of organisations such as Baillie Gifford.

“We strongly believe that Baillie Gifford are part of the solution to the climate emergency. They are early investors in progressive climate positive companies, providing funds to help them grow. While they acknowledge there is still work to do, we have seen them make rapid progress throughout our 19-year relationship. I apologise to all the people who bought tickets and were keen to meet Greta - and especially to the hundreds of young climate campaigners who we had invited to come along because of their hard work to change the system in Scotland. We will of course refund all ticket-buyers in full.”

Baillie Gifford reacted to the news and said it is not a 'significant’ fossil fuel investor. A company spokesman said: “We are not a significant fossil fuel investor. Only 2 per cent of our clients’ money is invested in companies with some business related to fossil fuels. This compares to the market average of 11 per cent. Of those companies, some have already moved most of their business away from fossil fuels, and many are helping to drive the transition to clean energy.