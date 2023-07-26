Motorists have been warned of temporary road closures in the Old Town for the city’s summer festivals, which will be in place between 20 July and 3 September 2023.

Council officials say the restrictions will make the busy streets easier and safer to walk around while tourists flock to the Capital to see thousands of shows taking place over the month of August. Further closures will also be in place on August 6 while the Capital hosts the UCI Cycling World Championships Elite Men’s Road Race.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “After consulting key stakeholders including Castlehill Business Partnership, Lothian Buses, McGills Buses and elected members we are introducing some temporary changes to road layouts in the Old Town to create a safer, more inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors. By making it easier and safer to walk, wheel and cycle on key streets in the area during the busy summer period we want to reduce pressure caused by increased footfall and ensure businesses can make the most of the festival. This builds on the successful pedestrianisation of Cockburn Street in recent years.

Fringe festival takes place in August

In a statement on their website the council says it recognises that the changes will impact on residents and businesses' daily activities.

High Street, St Giles Street, Parliament Square(s)

Closed to vehicles between 10:30am and 7pm from 5 August to 26 August.

St Giles Street is closed until 11pm on weekdays.

Loading and unloading permitted from 9pm until 10:30am. No waiting permitted at any time.

St Giles Street has an area restricted to allow loading 11pm to 7pm in the east-west section (accessed from Bank Street/North Bank St).

For UCI event on 5 and 6 August – UCI Cycling World Championships Elite Men’s Road Race the High Street will be closed from 11.59pm on 5 August and will remain shut for the Fringe until 7pm on 6 August.

Cockburn Street

Closed to vehicles between 10:30am and 7pm from 5 August to 26 August.

Waiting, loading and unloading permitted from 9pm until 10:30am.

For UCI event on 5 and 6 August – UCI Cycling World Championships Elite Men’s Road Race Cockburn Street will be closed from 11.59pm on 5 August and will remain shut for the Fringe until 7pm on 6 August.

Blair Street

Closed to vehicles from South Bridge for 30 metres westwards from 10:30pm on 4 August until 6am on 27 August.

Normal one-way is rescinded and there is an area restricted to allow loading and turning at the northern end of the north-south section.

Lawnmarket (Castlehill to George IV bridge)

Access from 20 July to 1 September.

One way for bus, coach, cycles only, eastbound from Johnston Terrace 10:30am to 4pm, 5pm or 5:30pm

Speed limit is 5mph with no stopping from 10:30am to 4pm, 5pm or 5:30pm

Closed to vehicles from 4pm, 5pm or 5:30pm to midnight for the Tattoo

General vehicle access, one way eastbound, midnight until 10:30am

Closed from 5pm on 2 and 3 August, 5:30pm weekdays

Closed from 4pm on 5, 12, 18, 19 and 26 August

Closed on 6 August between 9am and 9:45am for UCI Cycling World Championships Elite Men’s Road Race.

Johnston Terrace

Access from 20 July to 1 September.

One way eastbound for bus and coach – access from Castle Terrace.

Two-way for cycles and taxis – access from Castle Terrace.

Closed to all vehicles from 5pm on 2 and 3 August, 5:30pm weekdays, and 4pm on 5, 12, 18, 19 and 26 August.