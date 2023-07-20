Motorists in and around Edinburgh have been warned of temporary road closures on the weekend of August 5-6 as Scotland hosts the UCI World Cycling Championships.

The 11-day cycling extravaganza, from August 3 to 13, is focused largely on Glasgow and Glentress Forest in the Tweed valley, with up to two million spectators expected at the events and an estimated 1.1 billion more to follow on TV and online around the world.

But the programme also includes the men's elite road race on Sunday August 6, which will start in Edinburgh and go over the Queensferry Crossing on its 168-mile course to the finish line in Glasgow. Edinburgh council has published a full list of road closures in the Capital for that weekend, many of which are for an hour or less.

Warning notice on The Mound - many road closures will be for less than an hour, to allow the cyclists to pass.

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “With only a few weeks to go, a sense of anticipation is clearly building for what is expected to be the biggest cycling event ever to take place here in Scotland. However as well as all of the excitement, it is important our preparations are fit for purpose and that we showcase Scotland in a spectacular and professional light.

"We were rightly praised for our efforts around Operation Unicorn and now we must rise to the occasion again. We have worked closely with organisers, Police Scotland, local authorities and many others to test travel arrangements. However given the complex nature and scale of this operation road users should expect delays at certain points.”

As well as the local road closures in the city, the M90 northbound is expected to be closed from M9 Junction 1A for around an hour to protect motorists and race participants. The A90 northbound from the Barnton junction will be closed from around 9.30am until the race participants are all across the Queensferry Crossing. Diversions will be put in place for any restricted routes offering alternative routes. Apart from the section of road between the Barnton junction and Ferrytoll junction, the race will be operating under rolling road closures operated by police motorcyclists.

Road closures in Edinburgh

From 6:30pm on August 5 until noon on August 6: Queens Drive, Horse Wynd, Dukes Walk.

From 11:59pm on August 5 to 1:45pm on August 6: Canongate, New Street (between East Market Street and Canongate).

From 11:59pm on August 5 to 11:15am on August 6: High Street (between South Bridge and St Giles Street), Lawnmarket (between St Giles Street and Bank Street).

From 11:59pm on August 5 to 12 noon on August 6: High Street (between St Mary’s Street and South Bridge)

From 8:00am to 9:45am on August 6: Abbeyhill (between Canongate and Abbeyhill Crescent), Calton Road (between Abbeyhill and Abbeyhill Crescent).

From 9:00am to 9:45am on August 6: George IV Bridge (between Lawnmarket and Victoria Street), Lawnmarket (between Bank Street and Castlehill), Bank Street, North Bank Street, The Mound, Hanover Street, Queen Street Gardens East, Heriot Row (between Dundas Street and Howe Street), Howe Street (between Heriot Row and South-East Circus Place), South-East Circus Place, Circus Place, North-West Circus Place.

From 9:10am to 9:45am on August 6: Kerr Street, Deanhaugh Street, Raeburn Place, Comely Bank Road, Craigleith Road.

From 9:15am to 9:50am on August 6: Queensferry Road (between Craigleith Road and Hillhouse Road), Hillhouse Road.

From 9:20 to 9:55am on August 6: Queensferry Road (between Hillhouse Road and Maybury Road).

From 9:40am to 10am on August 6: Queensferry Road / A90 South-eastbound (between the dual carriageway section and Whitehouse Road).

From 9:40am to 10:40am on August 6: Queensferry Road / A90 North-westbound (between Maybury Road and the boundary of the council’s responsibility).

Vehicle crossing points on closed roads

On August 6, traffic will be held at the junctions with the race route for up to 10 minutes while the race passes. Once the final support vehicle passes, traffic will be able to flow as normal. The timings may change slightly to fit with the event as it passes through Edinburgh.

St Mary Street – Jeffery Street at Canongate/ High Street, 9:25am to 9:35am

North Bridge – South Bridge at High Street, 09:25am to 9:35am

Princess Street at The Mound/ Hanover Street, 9:25am to 9:35am

Queen Street at Hanover Street/ Queen Street Gardens East, 9:25am to 9:35am

East Fettes Avenue – Comley Bank Avenue at Comely Bank Road, 9:30am to 9:40am

Orchard Brae – Crewe Road South at Comely Bank Road, 9:30am to 9:40am

Telford Road – Strachan Road at A90 Hillhouse Road, 9:30am to 9:40am

Quality Street - Craigcrook Road at A90 Queensferry Road, 9:30am to 9:40am

Whitehouse Road – Maybury Road A90 Queensferry Road, 9:45am to 9:55am