Edinburgh pubs: 12 affordable pubs in Edinburgh where you can enjoy a pint this January

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 19th Jan 2025, 04:29 GMT

January is always the month where you need to start looking after the pennies and pounds.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best rated places to grab an affordable drink in the city. We’ve also made sure that these spots have the best atmosphere and best opportunities to catch things like live sport and live music.

Take a look at 12 affordable pubs in Edinburgh to enjoy a pint

The Queens Arms, on Frederick Street in Edinburgh city centre, has been named as the UK's ‘most affordable cosy pub’. 49 Frederick St, Edinburgh EH2 1EP

1. The Queens Arms

The Queens Arms, on Frederick Street in Edinburgh city centre, has been named as the UK's ‘most affordable cosy pub’. 49 Frederick St, Edinburgh EH2 1EP | The Queens Arms

Photo Sales
In the busy Grassmarket, you can still get an affordable pint here. Whilst the price of a pint might not be at a premium, standing space might be - its always packed. 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JR

2. Biddy Mulligans

In the busy Grassmarket, you can still get an affordable pint here. Whilst the price of a pint might not be at a premium, standing space might be - its always packed. 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JR Photo: Daniel McAvoy

Photo Sales
Deacon Brodie's is in prime location on the Royal Mile, but you can still get an affordable pint there. 435 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2NT

3. Deacon Brodie’s Tavern

Deacon Brodie's is in prime location on the Royal Mile, but you can still get an affordable pint there. 435 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2NT Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Located at the bottom of the Royal Mile, is a brilliant pub that has a friendly and welcoming atmosphere to go along with affordable pints. 2-8 High Street, Edinburgh.

4. World's End

Located at the bottom of the Royal Mile, is a brilliant pub that has a friendly and welcoming atmosphere to go along with affordable pints. 2-8 High Street, Edinburgh. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SportEdinburghPubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice