Aldi launches own-brand version of the viral ‘chicken wine’ loved by Gen Z - for £5.99
and live on Freeview channel 276
- A wine has gone viral with Gen Z which is known for its chicken branding
- Aldi has launched Bordeaux Merlot an own-brand version of the viral wine
- Aldi’s own-brand ‘Chicken Wine’ is priced at £5.99 for 75cl
Discount supermarket Aldi has launched its own version of the viral ‘Chicken Wine’ that has got everyone talking.
A wine has gone viral on TikTok and is said to be a favourite drink of choice for Gen Z.
The wine is named La Vieille Ferme Rosé, and is commonly known as “Chicken Wine” due to the branding.
Fans of the wine have taken to social media video sharing platform TikTok, sharing videos on where to buy it as well as taste tests.
Despite being launched a few years ago, the wine has suddenly become super popular with Gen Z, with many running to their local supermarkets to try it for themselves.
Influencer Tom Gilbey, who is known for sharing videos on wine, named the wine ‘the best rosé for under £10.
Aldi has now released an own-brand version, named Bordeaux Merlot, which also includes the chicken branding.
Priced at only £5.99 for 75cl, the wine has flavours of juicy ripe fruits, such as red cherries, plums, and a hint of blackcurrant.
Have you tried the viral ‘Chicken Wine’? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.