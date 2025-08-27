All restaurants in Edinburgh and the Lothians recognised in the Food Awards Scotland 2025

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 17:36 BST

A number of restaurants and businesses in Edinburgh and the Lothians have been recognised in this year’s Food Awards Scotland.

Now in its 11th year, the awards celebrate top culinary hotspots across the country, recognising the dedication, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit of restaurant owners and teams who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional service and experiences to their communities.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the awards, said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses. This year’s finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

Eat with Ailsa in Jane Street, Edinburgh won an Outstanding Achievement award in the Cookery School of the Year category

1. Eat with Ailsa

Eat with Ailsa in Jane Street, Edinburgh won an Outstanding Achievement award in the Cookery School of the Year category | Eat with Ailsa

Located in the OMNi Centre in Edinburgh, COSMO was the winner in the Buffet Restaurant of the Year category

2. COSMO

Located in the OMNi Centre in Edinburgh, COSMO was the winner in the Buffet Restaurant of the Year category Photo: National World

Crolla’s Italian Kitchen in Musselburgh was the winner in the Best Italian Establishment category

3. Crolla’s Italian Kitchen

Crolla’s Italian Kitchen in Musselburgh was the winner in the Best Italian Establishment category | Crolla’s Italian Kitchen

The Spanish Butcher won the Outstanding Achievement award in the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year category

4. The Spanish Butcher

The Spanish Butcher won the Outstanding Achievement award in the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year category | The Spanish Butcher

Related topics:EdinburghFood
