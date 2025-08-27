Now in its 11th year, the awards celebrate top culinary hotspots across the country, recognising the dedication, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit of restaurant owners and teams who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional service and experiences to their communities.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the awards, said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses. This year’s finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

1 . Eat with Ailsa Eat with Ailsa in Jane Street, Edinburgh won an Outstanding Achievement award in the Cookery School of the Year category | Eat with Ailsa Photo Sales

2 . COSMO Located in the OMNi Centre in Edinburgh, COSMO was the winner in the Buffet Restaurant of the Year category Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Crolla’s Italian Kitchen Crolla’s Italian Kitchen in Musselburgh was the winner in the Best Italian Establishment category | Crolla’s Italian Kitchen Photo Sales

4 . The Spanish Butcher The Spanish Butcher won the Outstanding Achievement award in the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year category | The Spanish Butcher Photo Sales