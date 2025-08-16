The 15 best restaurants in and around Edinburgh this month according to OpenTable diners

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 16th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

OpenTable has released its Diners’ Choice Lists for August, and 15 restaurants in and around Edinburgh have been recognised.

The Diners’ Choice Lists are compiled and updated each month using diners’ reviews and aim to highlight the best local restaurants across five categories: Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value.

The list for Edinburgh and Midlothian was updated on August 5 and, although the best overall restaurant is located an hour’s drive from the Scottish capital, many city centre favourites have been recognised among the city’s best.

For all of the latest stories and breaking news across Edinburgh and the Lothians, click here and subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Scroll through our gallery to see which restaurants have been recognised by OpenTable this month.

The Allanton Inn has been named the diners' top pick on OpenTable, with an overall rating of five stars. The restaurant showcases local and seasonal produce and the team has good connections with local farmers.

1. Allanton Inn

The Allanton Inn has been named the diners' top pick on OpenTable, with an overall rating of five stars. The restaurant showcases local and seasonal produce and the team has good connections with local farmers. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Cavaliere has also been named in the top three restaurants in and around Edinburgh. Diners have praised both its food and service.

2. The Cavaliere

The Cavaliere has also been named in the top three restaurants in and around Edinburgh. Diners have praised both its food and service. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Yamato has also been named in the top three restaurants in Edinburgh and Midlothian. It is praised for its traditional Japanese cuisine, great service and variety of dishes.

3. Yamato

Yamato has also been named in the top three restaurants in Edinburgh and Midlothian. It is praised for its traditional Japanese cuisine, great service and variety of dishes. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
SEN Vietnamese Dining, in West Nicholson Street, has been named the best restaurant in Edinburgh and Midlothian for food. It has been praised for its 'authentic' dishes and 'exceptional flavours'.

4. SEN Vietnamese Dining

SEN Vietnamese Dining, in West Nicholson Street, has been named the best restaurant in Edinburgh and Midlothian for food. It has been praised for its 'authentic' dishes and 'exceptional flavours'. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsEdinburghLothians
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice