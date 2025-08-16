The Diners’ Choice Lists are compiled and updated each month using diners’ reviews and aim to highlight the best local restaurants across five categories: Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value.

The list for Edinburgh and Midlothian was updated on August 5 and, although the best overall restaurant is located an hour’s drive from the Scottish capital, many city centre favourites have been recognised among the city’s best.

Scroll through our gallery to see which restaurants have been recognised by OpenTable this month.

1 . Allanton Inn The Allanton Inn has been named the diners' top pick on OpenTable, with an overall rating of five stars. The restaurant showcases local and seasonal produce and the team has good connections with local farmers. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Cavaliere The Cavaliere has also been named in the top three restaurants in and around Edinburgh. Diners have praised both its food and service. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Yamato Yamato has also been named in the top three restaurants in Edinburgh and Midlothian. It is praised for its traditional Japanese cuisine, great service and variety of dishes. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . SEN Vietnamese Dining SEN Vietnamese Dining, in West Nicholson Street, has been named the best restaurant in Edinburgh and Midlothian for food. It has been praised for its 'authentic' dishes and 'exceptional flavours'. | Google Maps Photo Sales