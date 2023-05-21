News you can trust since 1873
All the Edinburgh Greene King pubs rated best to worst according to Google reviews

These establishments serve up pub grub and real ales

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st May 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 17:08 BST

Edinburgh has countless Greene King venues – but which are the best?

If you’re looking for a Greene King establishment, then you won’t have to look far. The pub retailer has 20 venues in the Capital, all of which serve up hearty food and reasonably priced pints.

Here are all the Edinburgh Greene King pubs rated best to worst, according to Google reviews.

This busy pub is Greene King's best-rated venue in Edinburgh. The Festival, which has a five star rating on Google, is located on Morrison Street, near Edinburgh Haymarket Station, making it a perfect spot for travellers and commuters.

1. The Festival

This busy pub is Greene King's best-rated venue in Edinburgh. The Festival, which has a five star rating on Google, is located on Morrison Street, near Edinburgh Haymarket Station, making it a perfect spot for travellers and commuters. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This laid-back pub is a great place for music lovers, with a jukebox playing metal and rock music. The Black Bull, which has 4.5 stars on Google, can be found on Leith Street in Edinburgh city centre.

2. The Black Bull

This laid-back pub is a great place for music lovers, with a jukebox playing metal and rock music. The Black Bull, which has 4.5 stars on Google, can be found on Leith Street in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
The World's End is another highly-rated Greene King venue in Edinburgh, with 4.5 stars on Google. The traditional Edinburgh pub is located on High Street, near the historic Royal Mile.

3. The World's End

The World's End is another highly-rated Greene King venue in Edinburgh, with 4.5 stars on Google. The traditional Edinburgh pub is located on High Street, near the historic Royal Mile. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
If you want to head out of the city centre for a pint, The Starbank Inn is a great spot. The pub, which is located on the shore of the Firth of Forth in Newhaven, has a cosy atmosphere and a spacious beer garden. It has a 4.5 rating on Google.

4. The Starbank Inn

If you want to head out of the city centre for a pint, The Starbank Inn is a great spot. The pub, which is located on the shore of the Firth of Forth in Newhaven, has a cosy atmosphere and a spacious beer garden. It has a 4.5 rating on Google. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
