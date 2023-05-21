Here are all the Edinburgh Greene King pubs rated best to worst, according to Google reviews.
1. The Festival
This busy pub is Greene King's best-rated venue in Edinburgh. The Festival, which has a five star rating on Google, is located on Morrison Street, near Edinburgh Haymarket Station, making it a perfect spot for travellers and commuters. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Black Bull
This laid-back pub is a great place for music lovers, with a jukebox playing metal and rock music. The Black Bull, which has 4.5 stars on Google, can be found on Leith Street in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Third Party
3. The World's End
The World's End is another highly-rated Greene King venue in Edinburgh, with 4.5 stars on Google. The traditional Edinburgh pub is located on High Street, near the historic Royal Mile. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Starbank Inn
If you want to head out of the city centre for a pint, The Starbank Inn is a great spot. The pub, which is located on the shore of the Firth of Forth in Newhaven, has a cosy atmosphere and a spacious beer garden. It has a 4.5 rating on Google. Photo: Google Maps