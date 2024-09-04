All the Edinburgh pubs and bars shortlisted for the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024

Edinburgh is full of brilliant pubs and bars and many will be celebrated at a new awards ceremony this month.

The highly anticipated Edinburgh Bar Awards will take place at the inaugural Edinburgh Bartenders Ball on Monday, September 16.

The shortlist for each of the 10 categories has now been announced and it recognises both bars and bartenders - with awards including Best Bar, Best Pub, Best Drink, Best Shake, and Rising Star.

David Smillie, co-founder and organiser of the Bar Awards and Bartender’s Ball, said: “We are overwhelmed with the response from the Edinburgh Bar Awards and the thousands of votes which were cast by Edinburgh’s hospitality scene.  Join us this September to raise a glass to Edinburgh’s finest in a post-Fringe celebration to remember.

Cocktail Geeks are one of the bars nominated for an award at the Edinburgh Bar Awards
Cocktail Geeks are one of the bars nominated for an award at the Edinburgh Bar Awards | Supplied

“The first of its kind in Edinburgh, the Bartenders Ball will be supported by Halewood, Base Spirits Collective, X Muse Vodka, Born Irish Whiskey and Heverlee. These partners will provide samples during the event as part of the ticket price, and their support has made the whole thing possible.”

The Edinburgh Bar Awards will take place at the atmospheric Caves during the ball. Tickets are available here.

Funds raised from the £30 ticket sales go towards nurturing the next wave of bartending talent and frontline hospitality staff through various initiatives like events, networking, mentoring, and training.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Bar

  • Bramble
  • Cocktail Geeks
  • Hey Palu
  • Raging Bull
  • Star Bar

Best Pub

  • Diggers (The Athletic Arms)
  • Malones - Haymarket
  • Nauticus
  • Polwarth Tavern
  • The Mother Superior

Best Bar Team

  • Bramble
  • Cocktail Geeks
  • Nauticus
  • Raging Bull
  • Star Bar

Best Restaurant Bar

  • Dine
  • Eleanore
  • Hawksmoor
  • Old Pal
  • Tipo

Best Drink

  • Coconut Daiquiri - Panda & Sons 
  • Cranachan Manhattan - Commons Club
  • Gimlet - Hawksmoor
  • Porridge Colada - Nauticus
  • Yuzu Margarita - Hey Palu

Best Shake

  • Fowwaz Ansari - Bittersweet
  • Jake Harris - Hawksmoor
  • Leon Wilkes Black - Commons Club 
  • Sam Milne - Panda & Sons
  • Sian Buchan - Uno Mas 

Unsung Heroes

  • Ben Leslie - Raging Bull
  • Jane Ross - Mother Superior
  • Max Swift - Wildcat
  • Niall Mcmillan - Hawksmoor
  • Rachael Carpenter - Cocktail Geeks

Rising Stars

  • Alessia Impedovo - Cocktail Geeks
  • Alex Moore - Nauticus
  • Alfie Chisholm - Dine
  • Cassius Haresign - Paradise Palms
  • Sofie Gonzales - Old Pal

Social Stars

  • Carrie Smith - Hoot the Redeemer
  • Chloe Yeung - Panda & Sons
  • Hazel Macleod - Woven / William Grant & Sons
  • Iain McPherson - Panda & Sons
  • Ryan Snedden - Indy

Far Side of the Bar Award

  • Ashton Williamson - Monin
  • Daniela Liverani - Sazerac
  • Ellie Raeside - Bacardi
  • Jody Buchan - Speciality Brands
  • Ross Lawrie - Schweppes
