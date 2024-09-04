Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh is full of brilliant pubs and bars and many will be celebrated at a new awards ceremony this month.

The highly anticipated Edinburgh Bar Awards will take place at the inaugural Edinburgh Bartenders Ball on Monday, September 16.

The shortlist for each of the 10 categories has now been announced and it recognises both bars and bartenders - with awards including Best Bar, Best Pub, Best Drink, Best Shake, and Rising Star.

David Smillie, co-founder and organiser of the Bar Awards and Bartender’s Ball, said: “We are overwhelmed with the response from the Edinburgh Bar Awards and the thousands of votes which were cast by Edinburgh’s hospitality scene. Join us this September to raise a glass to Edinburgh’s finest in a post-Fringe celebration to remember.

Cocktail Geeks are one of the bars nominated for an award at the Edinburgh Bar Awards | Supplied

“The first of its kind in Edinburgh, the Bartenders Ball will be supported by Halewood, Base Spirits Collective, X Muse Vodka, Born Irish Whiskey and Heverlee. These partners will provide samples during the event as part of the ticket price, and their support has made the whole thing possible.”

The Edinburgh Bar Awards will take place at the atmospheric Caves during the ball. Tickets are available here.

Funds raised from the £30 ticket sales go towards nurturing the next wave of bartending talent and frontline hospitality staff through various initiatives like events, networking, mentoring, and training.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Bar

Bramble

Cocktail Geeks

Hey Palu

Raging Bull

Star Bar

Best Pub

Diggers (The Athletic Arms)

Malones - Haymarket

Nauticus

Polwarth Tavern

The Mother Superior

Best Bar Team

Bramble

Cocktail Geeks

Nauticus

Raging Bull

Star Bar

Best Restaurant Bar

Dine

Eleanore

Hawksmoor

Old Pal

Tipo

Best Drink

Coconut Daiquiri - Panda & Sons

Cranachan Manhattan - Commons Club

Gimlet - Hawksmoor

Porridge Colada - Nauticus

Yuzu Margarita - Hey Palu

Best Shake

Fowwaz Ansari - Bittersweet

Jake Harris - Hawksmoor

Leon Wilkes Black - Commons Club

Sam Milne - Panda & Sons

Sian Buchan - Uno Mas

Unsung Heroes

Ben Leslie - Raging Bull

Jane Ross - Mother Superior

Max Swift - Wildcat

Niall Mcmillan - Hawksmoor

Rachael Carpenter - Cocktail Geeks

Rising Stars

Alessia Impedovo - Cocktail Geeks

Alex Moore - Nauticus

Alfie Chisholm - Dine

Cassius Haresign - Paradise Palms

Sofie Gonzales - Old Pal

Social Stars

Carrie Smith - Hoot the Redeemer

Chloe Yeung - Panda & Sons

Hazel Macleod - Woven / William Grant & Sons

Iain McPherson - Panda & Sons

Ryan Snedden - Indy

Far Side of the Bar Award

Ashton Williamson - Monin

Daniela Liverani - Sazerac

Ellie Raeside - Bacardi

Jody Buchan - Speciality Brands

Ross Lawrie - Schweppes