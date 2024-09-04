All the Edinburgh pubs and bars shortlisted for the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024
The highly anticipated Edinburgh Bar Awards will take place at the inaugural Edinburgh Bartenders Ball on Monday, September 16.
The shortlist for each of the 10 categories has now been announced and it recognises both bars and bartenders - with awards including Best Bar, Best Pub, Best Drink, Best Shake, and Rising Star.
David Smillie, co-founder and organiser of the Bar Awards and Bartender’s Ball, said: “We are overwhelmed with the response from the Edinburgh Bar Awards and the thousands of votes which were cast by Edinburgh’s hospitality scene. Join us this September to raise a glass to Edinburgh’s finest in a post-Fringe celebration to remember.
“The first of its kind in Edinburgh, the Bartenders Ball will be supported by Halewood, Base Spirits Collective, X Muse Vodka, Born Irish Whiskey and Heverlee. These partners will provide samples during the event as part of the ticket price, and their support has made the whole thing possible.”
The Edinburgh Bar Awards will take place at the atmospheric Caves during the ball. Tickets are available here.
Funds raised from the £30 ticket sales go towards nurturing the next wave of bartending talent and frontline hospitality staff through various initiatives like events, networking, mentoring, and training.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Bar
- Bramble
- Cocktail Geeks
- Hey Palu
- Raging Bull
- Star Bar
Best Pub
- Diggers (The Athletic Arms)
- Malones - Haymarket
- Nauticus
- Polwarth Tavern
- The Mother Superior
Best Bar Team
- Bramble
- Cocktail Geeks
- Nauticus
- Raging Bull
- Star Bar
Best Restaurant Bar
- Dine
- Eleanore
- Hawksmoor
- Old Pal
- Tipo
Best Drink
- Coconut Daiquiri - Panda & Sons
- Cranachan Manhattan - Commons Club
- Gimlet - Hawksmoor
- Porridge Colada - Nauticus
- Yuzu Margarita - Hey Palu
Best Shake
- Fowwaz Ansari - Bittersweet
- Jake Harris - Hawksmoor
- Leon Wilkes Black - Commons Club
- Sam Milne - Panda & Sons
- Sian Buchan - Uno Mas
Unsung Heroes
- Ben Leslie - Raging Bull
- Jane Ross - Mother Superior
- Max Swift - Wildcat
- Niall Mcmillan - Hawksmoor
- Rachael Carpenter - Cocktail Geeks
Rising Stars
- Alessia Impedovo - Cocktail Geeks
- Alex Moore - Nauticus
- Alfie Chisholm - Dine
- Cassius Haresign - Paradise Palms
- Sofie Gonzales - Old Pal
Social Stars
- Carrie Smith - Hoot the Redeemer
- Chloe Yeung - Panda & Sons
- Hazel Macleod - Woven / William Grant & Sons
- Iain McPherson - Panda & Sons
- Ryan Snedden - Indy
Far Side of the Bar Award
- Ashton Williamson - Monin
- Daniela Liverani - Sazerac
- Ellie Raeside - Bacardi
- Jody Buchan - Speciality Brands
- Ross Lawrie - Schweppes
