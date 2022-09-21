On October 17, the bartending elite will arrive in the Capital for the Ballie Ballerson World Flair Association (WFA) Grand Slam Final Competition – marking the first time the competition has been held outside of London.

Attracting entries this year from countries such as Argentina, Japan, Romania, Finland and the UK, the top six contestants from each of the three qualifying rounds in London will make their way to Ballie Ballerson on Forrest Road to showcase their cocktail-making skills.

George Armstrong, co-founder of Ballie Ballerson and official host of the competition, says: “We’re absolutely delighted that we can bring the final of this fantastic competition to Edinburgh this year.

The world’s leading cocktail mixers and shakers will pit their skills against one another in Edinburgh next month.

“We’re proud to be involved with the World Fair Association that advocates education and competition for the profession of bartending.

“The level of competition has been fierce in the qualifiers, so I am sure the finalists will turn up the heat for Edinburgh.”

Sponsored by Hooch, Dead Man’s Finger Rum and Shanky’s Whip Whisky, the final competition will be judged by world champion Tony Adams, Simon Rogers and Antonio Mantelli, both previous winners who will score on ‘originality’, ‘choreography’ and ‘difficulty’.

Competing alongside Ballie’s very own Michael Moreni is reigning champion and WFA Gold Level Deniss Frifanov from Latvia and Marian ‘sikky’ Chmel from Ace Bar Events. There will also be a few wild cards thrown in the mix to shake the competition up.

Co-founder of WFA, Andy Collinson. said: “It feels great to be able to put on a WFA Grand slam event for the first time in Edinburgh.

“I’m sure the Scottish crowd will love watching the best flair bartenders in the world live on stage at Ballie Ballerson.

“It’s going to be an unmissable event.”

Cash prizes, trophies and WFA Gradings – the most widely adopted international recognised grading system for flair bartenders – will be awarded to the top six entries, with the winner claiming £3,500 and a WFA Black Level.