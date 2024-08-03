Bank Holiday: 8 Edinburgh bars to check out this Bank Holiday

Edinburgh is buzzing with the festival getting underway this week, but for your regular Edinburgh resident this weekend is also an opportunity to take advantage of the bank holiday.
From traditional boozers to laid back vibes, we took a look at some of the best pubs around the city to relax.
Here’s our list of pubs and bars to check out this bank holiday weekend.
1. The Argyle and Cellar Bar
Argyle and Cellar bar is known for being a great option for its local casks in a friendly and welcoming setting. Dog friendly.
15 - 17 Argyle Pl, Edinburgh EH9 1JJ. Photo: Third Party
2. Blue Blazer
Located not too far from Lothian Road, Blue Blazer is a traditional pub that's a firm favourite with locals. Offers up a huge range of whisky for those looking to try something new.
2 Spittal St, Edinburgh EH3 9DX. | Third Party Photo: Third Party
3. The Royal Dick
The Royal Dick has a great selection, including Summerhall brewed and distilled Barney's Beer and Pickerings Gin. The quirky bar is set on the site of a former animal hospital and has many nods to that time.
1, Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL. | Third Party Photo: Third Party
4. Hector's
Hectors has been an Edinburgh favourite for 25 years. Located in the heart of Stockbridge, it offers up a selection of drinks and good food.
47-49 Deanhaugh St, Edinburgh EH4 1LR. | Third Party Photo: Third Party