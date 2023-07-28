Get ready to step into a world of pink as a Barbie-themed brunch, lunch and dinner event comes to a secret location in Edinburgh.

The exclusive event will transport attendees into the fabulous universe of Barbie, the iconic doll loved by millions worldwide.

It promises to be a day filled with entertainment, nostalgia, and endless Barbie-inspired fun. From VIP movie giveaways to themed cocktails, Aqua's iconic Barbie Girl sing-along to thrilling trivia sessions, guests will be immersed in a magical Barbie experience like no other.

A Barbie-themed brunch, lunch and dinner event is coming to a secret location in Edinburgh this September.

The location is being kept under wraps for now, although we know the event will be at a venue on Rothesay Terrace, on September 23 and 24.

It follows the release of the live action Barbie film, which Margot Robbie as the pink-loving title character alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The organisers said: “Attendees are encouraged to dress in their most glamorous Barbie-inspired outfits to get fully immersed in the magical ambiance, and be prepared to capture Instagram-worthy moments at every turn, as the venue will be transformed into a Barbie wonderland.

“Brunch, lunch or dinner is included in your ticket along with a themed welcome drink, and you can upgrade on the day to bottomless for £20 extra.”

They added: “Attendees will have the chance to win exclusive Barbie-themed movie tickets, granting them access to the latest Barbie adventures on the big screen, and indulge in a delightful selection of Barbie-inspired cocktails, crafted by talented mixologists. Taste test a ‘Malibu Dream’ or a ‘Pink Power Martini’, and experience the essence of Barbie in every sip.

“Join in and relive the 90s with an unforgettable sing-along to Aqua’s iconic hit Barbie Girl. Let loose, embrace your inner Barbie, and sing your heart out to this catchy anthem that will have everyone dancing and singing along. Test your Barbie knowledge with the fun-filled trivia sessions and compete against fellow fans to see who truly knows Barbie best. Prizes and surprises await the winners.”

Tickets for the Barbie-themed brunch and lunch are limited, so don't miss your chance to secure your place at this unforgettable event.

