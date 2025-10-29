This video More videos

We went behind the scenes at the unique Edinburgh pub recently named Scotland's Beer Destination of the Year - Cold Town House in the Grassmarket.

The iconic Edinburgh Castle-view bar was awarded the top accolade by a panel of brewing industry experts from across the country earlier this month at this year’s Scottish Beer Awards.

The rooftop terrace bar at Cold Town House in the Grassmarket provides incredible views of Edinburgh Castle and has become a favourite with Instagram users. | National World

Watch the video above to see the iconic rooftop terrace bar and the unique in-house micro-brewery at Cold Town House.