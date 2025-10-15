Posting on the Evening News Facebook page, we asked our readers to tell us the best places to go for a cosy pints as the nights draw in.

We received more than 200 comments, with locals keen to suggest where they think is the best place to go in the city for a cosy pint this autumn.

The most popular pub for a cosy pint was The Jolly Judge in the Old Town, with lots of positive comments and likes for this pub at the Lawnmarket.

Among the other cosy pubs recommended by our readers were city centre bars The Regent, The Guildford Arms, Mather’s West End, Halfway House and Hebrides Bar.

Other pubs outwith the centre of town that were mentioned included The Anchor Inn in Granton, The Bailey in Stockbridge and Fox’s Bar at Bonnington Road.

See below to to find out what are our readers’ 18 favourite Edinburgh pubs for a cosy pint this autumn.

Jolly Judge The Jolly Judge at James Court, is popular with our readers when it comes to a cosy pint. Anthony Ferguson said: "I used to frequent the Jolly Judge, great wee bar in a great location." While, Ronnie Affleck added: "Such a cosy traditional Old Town bar."

Fox's Bar This Bonnington Road pub in Leith, just off Great Junction Street, was a popular Edinburgh pub with our readers when it comes to a cosy pint. With Gordon Crooners commenting: "Fox's Bar on Bonnington Road. Cheap, cosy and friendly."

Athletic Arms Named the Athletic Arms when it opened in 1897, this Victorian pub at Ardmillan is known as Diggers thanks to its close proximity to two graveyards, and is popular with Hearts fans on match days at nearby Tynecastle Park. Dave Shields said: "Loads of tradition, loads of history, and their whisky range is the best in the city."

Halfway House The Halfway House pub on Fleshmarket Close was named as one of our readers' favourite pubs in the city for a cosy pint this winter. Situated close to Waverley Train Station, this city centre pub was once a favourite of legendary footballer George Best when he played for Hibs, and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also stopped in for a pint when the band were in town for a big concert at Murrayfield Stadium in 2009.