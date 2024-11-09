With temperatures dropping there’s nothing better than grabbing yourself a hot drink to keep you warm as you take in the city. Edinburgh has plenty of coffee shops where you can pick up a tea or coffee but, for our money, there’s nothing better than a hot chocolate when things get cool.
So take a look at our list of six places to get hot chocolate in the capital this winter, and let us know your favourite.
1. Knoops
Hot chocolate cafe chain Knoops, opened its doors on Victoria Street earlier this year. It proved a hit with locals and a second branch on George Street soon after. 11-15 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2HE and 106 George St, Edinburgh EH2 3HT
| NJ Photo: NJ
2. The Milkman
The Milkman at either end of Cockburn Street was named the 4th best place to enjoy a hot chocolate in the UK last year. They are extremely popular spots in the Old Town. 7 & 52 Cockburn St, Edinburgh EH1 1PB Photo: The Milkmkan
3. Mary's Milk Bar
Mary's Milk Bar in the Grassmarket might be better known for it's ice cream, but it also does an incredible hot chocolate float. There's a reason the queues are always out the door. 19 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HS | Mary's Milk Bar
4. Urban Angel
Urban Angel on Hanover Street has been an Edinburgh mainstay for around two decades. 121 Hanover St, Edinburgh EH2 1DJ | Google Maps