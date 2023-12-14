Edinburgh Old Town cafe is named 4th best spot in the UK to enjoy a delicious hot chocolate
An Edinburgh cafe set in a refurbished confectionery shop has been named one of the best places for hot chocolate in the UK.
It comes after a study from bookmakers Betway, which used its own index score to pick out the hot chocolate spots nationally. A Top 8 list has been generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Tripadvisor and Google reviews – with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.
Placed at No.4 on the list is The Milkman, an independent speciality coffee shop on Cockburn Street. The quirky Old Town cafe is one of only two Scottish venues to make the cut, alongside the Ottoman Coffeehouse in Glasgow. Topping the list is Bigmoose Coffee Co in Cardiff, with the Federal Cafe Bar in Manchester in second place.
A firm favourite with locals and visitors alike, The Milkman opened in November 2015 when owner Mark Donald completely transformed what was an old candy shop into a stylish and cosy coffee shop. The name of the cafe is imbued with memories and carries the story of Mark’s great grandfather, who once delivered milk by horse-drawn carriage in Aberdeenshire (The Milkman’s logo is his silhouette).