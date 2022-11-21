These are the best places to order a delicious pie in Edinburgh, chosen by our readers.
There are a number of legendary Edinburgh institutions which serve delicious homemade pies. We want to champion our local businesses after the tough time they’ve had.
So we asked our readers on our Facebook page the best places to order a pie in Edinburgh – from butchers, to bakers, to homely pubs. These are their recommendations for the ultimate Scottish pie experience in the Capital.
1. Masons Bakery
Queues gather this traditional wee bakery looking out on the Firth of Forth in Starbank Road, Newhaven. Masons has been going for decades serving good old-fashioned pastries, from mince pies to steak, curry, and macaroni pies.
Photo: Google Streetview
2. John Bain & Son
The overwhelming response from our readers was in favour of John Bain & Son and their "world famous pies", based in Stenhouse Cross. "Best pie in Scotland" wrote one reader, "by far the best" said another, and more than a hundred people agreed their mince pies are the "best" around.
Photo: Google Streetview
3. Pastel
Pastel is a bakery in Main Street, Newtongrange, not far from Dalkeith. It's a little outside of Edinburgh but, if you're in the area, pop in for some seriously delicious pies, from Scotch to Balmoral. "Moved to the toon because of them," wrote one reader, perhaps the highest compliment.
Photo: Pastel
4. The Bizzy Lizzy
The Bizzy Lizzy in Duddingston Road has been praised for its "beautiful" mince and gravy pies, and fillings which go right to the top.
Photo: Google Streetview