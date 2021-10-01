If you’re looking for a wee dram, you couldn’t go wrong with any of these places.
Scotland’s Capital is brimming with bars and pubs serving the nation’s finest export. But, whether you’re a whisky aficionado or beginner, there are some places you simply must visit.
These are the best whisky bars and pubs in Edinburgh, as ranked by their ratings on Google reviews.
1. The Vaults
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society's "spiritual home" is at The Vaults in Giles Street, Leith. Members and their guests can enjoy this lavish setting, dating back to the 12th century, and its "magnificent" selection of single cask whisky and spirits.
Photo: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society
2. Usquabae
With a name inspired by a Rabbie Burns poem, Usquabae Whisky Bar and Larder is a cavernous basement tavern in Hope Street. Placing silver in Scotland's Whisky Bar of the Year Award 2019, it boasts more than 400 whiskies, as well as "outstanding staff" and a tasty menu.
Photo: Google Streetview
3. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Queen Street
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society's venue in 28 Queen Street, New Town, serves "distinguished flavours" of whisky and food in a Georgian townhouse setting. Each of its bars boast 500 exclusive single malts, and non-members can visit the Kaleidoscope bar, refurbished in 2020 - though booking is advised.
Photo: SMWS
4. Teuchters Landing
Found on the bustling Shore area of Leith, Teuchters Landing's renowned whisky selection and waterside setting make it hugely popular spot for locals. It also has an interesting background, the freehouse in Dock Place is the former waiting room of the Leith to Aberdeen Steamboat ferry.
Photo: supplied