It's British Pie Week (March 4-10), and to celebrate, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best spots in Edinburgh to pick up this great British staple.

In a post on our Facebook page, we were inundated by your suggestions of the best places in Auld Reekie to buy a tasty pie.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see who our readers reckon to be the best pie-makers – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1 . The 12 best spots in Edinburgh to buy a delicious pie Take a look through our photo gallery to see the best places in the Edinburgh to pick up a pie. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . John Bain & Son Address: 2 Stenhouse Cross, Edinburgh EH11 3JY. Dozens of Evening News readers told us the best pies in Edinburgh are to be found at Bains. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Saunderson's Quality Family Butcher Address: 40 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LJ. This Tollcross butchers, run by three generations of the Saunderson family, is famed locally for its tasty pies. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Mathieson Craft Butchers Address: 74 Ratcliffe Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1ST. This much-loved family butchers was praised for its pies by plenty of our readers. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales