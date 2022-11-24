Black Friday is here and everyone is looking for a bargain. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the craze has swept across to our shores. Shops are slashing prices online and in store to mark the occasion.

And, if you fancy a treat, it’s the perfect time to enjoy yourself as a number of restaurants and hotels have deals on. These are the Edinburgh restaurants and hotels offering discounts this Black Friday (November 25). If you know of any more, let us know!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six By Nico

Edinburgh restaurants are offering discounts on dining this Black Friday 2022

This trendy restaurant helmed by chef Nico Simeone can be found in Hanover Street, New Town. It brings a new six course tasting menu every six weeks, each one themed on a different place. Two offers are available this weekend (November 25-27). The first is a six course tasting menu and wine parings for two for £100 – normally costing £134. The second is a six course tasting menu and aperitive cocktail for two for £70 – usual price £89. Sign up on their website for first access www.sixbynico.co.uk

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re a fan of Scotland’s national drink, the Scotch Malt Whisky Society is offering £15 off an annual membership to one of the world’s leading whisky clubs – with access to a secltion of rare casks, malts, members rooms and events. Found in The Vaults, Leith, and in Queen Street, New Town, just use the code SAVE15 at the checkout online www.smws.com – offer ends midnight November 27.

The Broughton, Rico’s and Ciao

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rocca Group, which runs The Broughton in Broughton Street and Rico’s and Ciao in North Castle Street is offering a voucher discount at their venues until Cyber Monday. You can buy a £100 voucher for £70 and a £50 voucher for £35.

The Edinburgh Grand Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grand Hotel in St Andrew Square is offering 25 per cent off stays from January 1 until April 7 2023. For more information, visit www.chevalcollection.com

Vittoria Group: Bertie’s, Vittoria on the Walk, Divino, and Antonietta

Advertisement Hide Ad