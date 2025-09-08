A new unique brandy and artisanal wine bar has opened in Edinburgh in a first for the city.

Caru by Candlelight opened its doors in The Arches, East Market Street in the capital on 1 September, becoming the only brandy and wine speciality bar in the city in the process. It promises a carefully curated collection of wines and brandies, with a strong focus on local producers.

Set beneath the distinctive stone arches located near Waverley Station, the space is described as “cosy, characterful”, and perfect for an aperitif or digestif, post-work catch-up or date night.

Caru by Candlelight is a new city centre bar. Opening in the East Market Street arches, it is a brandy-led bar that brings the drink together with Scottish produce. | Caru by Candlelight

The venue will also run a series of events – including wine and cheese tastings, candlelight concerts, murder mysteries, and sketch-and-sip nights. It is set to host its first event, singer-songwriter Pippin Vervaeke, on Friday, 12 September.

The bar is helmed by Welsh landscape architect Emily Richards who created the brandy liqueur Caru, which means “love” in Welsh, during the winter lockdown of 2020 while living in a remote cabin in the Valencian countryside.

Emily said: “Brandy was once a truly local drink, with each region producing its own style.

“We want to create a venue that celebrates that sense of belonging associated with local flavours and tastes in a beautiful setting.”

The bar's stylish interior draws influence from it's brandies. Caru by Candlelight's decor focuses on deep reds. | Caru by Candlelight

In addition to a Brandy-led cocktail list, Caru by Candlelight will offer up a 50/50 wine list, half dedicated to British vineyards and half to small-scale European producers from Spain, Italy, Hungary, and France.

There are also pairings with local Scottish produce - including Edinburgh’s I.J. Mellis Cheese and charcuterie from East Coast Cured, available in tasting bites or full platters.

What is Brandy?

Brandy is produced by distilling wine and the liquor produced by that process generally sits at around 35-60% ABV. It is often drank as an after dinner digestif. It can be served on its own, or as part of a cocktail.

Located in Arch 2 of The Arches on East Market Street Caru by Candlelight is open daily from 4pm to 11.30pm.