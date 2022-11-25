James Martin, the celebrity chef best known for his laid-back Saturday morning cookery show, is set to visit Edinburgh next year.

Following a sell-out 2022 tour, he hits the road again next year to entertain audiences again with live demonstrations and cooking tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will visit the Captial’s Usher Hall on November 8, 2023, with tickets going on sale at 10am next Friday (December 2) via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

James Martin, the celebrity chef best known for his laid-back Saturday morning cookery show, is set to visit Edinburgh next year.

James has been entertaining and educating the nation for almost three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

Earlier this year, more than 30,000 people came to see James on his 18-date tour packing out theatres and arenas across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mouth-watering dishes were rustled up with audiences delighting at James’ ability to build the ‘biggest and best bacon and cheese butty’, huge Yorkshire puddings and even his own take on the retro Funny Feet ice-cream, using celebrity pals including Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield’s feet for the mould!

And with even more dates planned for autumn 2023 the proud Yorkshire-born chef is planning to make the new tour even hotter with fun, laughter, food and even some live music in this exclusive gastronomic experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen,” said James. “I love the heat so this is going to be a brilliant tour.

“We all had an amazing time on the 2022 tour so I am delighted we get to do it all over again in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips and tricks along the way but above all else we will have a laugh so get ready to enjoy a great night out.”

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “I’m delighted we are taking James back out on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 2022 tour of James Martin Live was a huge success selling out venues across the UK so we look forward to repeating this in 2023.

“James Martin has huge appeal both for his incredible cooking skills and his infectious personality so this promises once again to be a hot ticket.”