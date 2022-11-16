Britain’s most successful dance group will visit the Capital’s Usher Hall on November 2, 2023, with tickets going on sale at 10am this Friday (November 18) via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Diversity’s Supernova tour follows their sold-out Connected tour earlier this year, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity.

Big, relentless and energetic, the tour dazzled fans across the UK.Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 – beating West Lothian’s Susan Boyle into second place – and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours, with countless television and live performances.

Diversity have announced a mammoth UK and Ireland tour – and the Britain’s Got Talent winners will be visiting Edinburgh next year.

Alongside preparing for their brand-new tour, and in keeping with their progressive, innovative nature, the troupe are currently preparing to launch Diversity Studios, which will offer in person and live streamed dance classes.

Diversity have also confirmed that they will be supporting anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Right now, millions of people across the country are facing a cost of living crisis as food and energy prices soar and families are feeling the biggest squeeze on incomes in a generation.

Attendees on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night.

There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations.

All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network.