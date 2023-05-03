Chulo's Cookies have built a cult following in Glasgow for their mouth-watering sweet treats – and now they are to open their first shop in Edinburgh.

Since launching in 2021, the cookie company has been a firm favourite with locals, even attracting celebrity admirers such as Scots pop star Amy Macdonald, who has posed for selfies at the store on Argyle Street.

Chulo’s Cookies will now be opening its first shop in the Capital, having gone down a storm selling its baked goods at the farmers' markets in Stockbridge and the Grassmarket.

Chulo's Cookies set to open their first shop in Edinburgh. Photos: Chulo's Cookies

Posting on social media, owners by Rebecca Paterson and Jordan Rankin said: “Eight months after we’ve opened Argyle Street and we’re ready to do it all over again. Thank you so much for making this possible, love you all.

Alongisde a picture of them posing outside the new store, they teased: “Location coming soon, can you guess where we are?”

