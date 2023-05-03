News you can trust since 1873
Chulo’s Cookies to open Edinburgh store after building cult following for its huge stuffed cookies in Glasgow

Couple behind the hugely popular brand announce first permanent store in Capital

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:09 BST

Chulo's Cookies have built a cult following in Glasgow for their mouth-watering sweet treats – and now they are to open their first shop in Edinburgh.

Since launching in 2021, the cookie company has been a firm favourite with locals, even attracting celebrity admirers such as Scots pop star Amy Macdonald, who has posed for selfies at the store on Argyle Street.

Chulo’s Cookies will now be opening its first shop in the Capital, having gone down a storm selling its baked goods at the farmers' markets in Stockbridge and the Grassmarket.

Chulo's Cookies set to open their first shop in Edinburgh. Photos: Chulo's CookiesChulo's Cookies set to open their first shop in Edinburgh. Photos: Chulo's Cookies
Chulo's Cookies set to open their first shop in Edinburgh. Photos: Chulo's Cookies
Posting on social media, owners by Rebecca Paterson and Jordan Rankin said: “Eight months after we’ve opened Argyle Street and we’re ready to do it all over again. Thank you so much for making this possible, love you all.

Alongisde a picture of them posing outside the new store, they teased: “Location coming soon, can you guess where we are?”

While it’s not been confirmed, the location would appear to be Raeburn Place in Stockbridge.

