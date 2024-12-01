You’ve got to work out what to get for each person as well as balance the budget. And then there’s the panic if you didn’t get a gift receipt or if you’ve forgotten anything or anyone before you head home.
So after all that, you would be forgiven for wanting to nip into a cosy pub and having a couple of drinks. So we’ve taken a look at eight Edinburgh pubs where you can do just that.
1. Halfway House
It doesn't get much cosier than Edinburgh's smallest pubs. The Halfway House is the perfect stop for weary shoppers going between the Old Town and New Town. 24 Fleshmarket Close, Edinburgh, EH1 1BX Photo: Third Party
2. Milnes Bar
On the corner of Rose Street and Hanover Street, Milnes Bar was once the favourite of Edinburgh's literary giants. Now weary shoppers can nip off of Princes Street and grab a drink in its cosy surroundings. 35 Hanover Street, Edinburgh. Photo: Milnes Bar
3. Hector’s
If independent shops are more your thing, Stockbridge might be more up your street. If that's the case then you'll find the welcoming Hectors on Deanhaugh Street. 47-49 Deanhaugh St, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH4 1LR. Photo: Third Party
4. Guilford Arms
This popular bar is just off Princes Street and close to the St James Quarter on West Register Street. The Victorian interior has some nooks and crannies where you can recuperate after a day of shopping. 1 W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.