It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on board Fingal. The luxury 'floating' hotel berthed in the Port of Leith has just launched a new ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ – and it looks mouthwatering.

Served daily from 12.30pm until 3.30pm in the ship’s Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar until January 1, savoury highlights of the new menu include smoked mackerel pâté with wasabi; broccoli and chestnut tart; oxtail croquette with carrot purée; goat’s cheese mousse with pickled beetroot; and a range of classic finger sandwiches.

People with a sweet tooth can indulge with cinnamon and raisin macarons; gingerbread; chocolate and clementine choux; and praline snowballs; as well as Fingal’s famous buttermilk scones with strawberry and Champagne jam from Perthshire Preserves and clotted cream.

Guests can add some extra sparkle to their festive treat by upgrading to a Champagne Afternoon Tea.

A selection of Champagnes by the glass includes Moët & Chandon Impérial. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut; Ruinart Blanc de Blancs; and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2012.

An extensive range of speciality teas and coffees are also available.

Mark Alston, Executive Chef for Fingal Hotel and The Royal Yacht Britannia, said: “Afternoon tea on Fingal is where time stands still, where you can experience the unhurried luxury of life on board a ship.

“Every contour and curve, every angle and tilt of Fingal is celebrated to offer a totally unique experience, far removed from your everyday world.

“Located on Edinburgh’s waterfront, Fingal offers our guests the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance, inspired by the ship’s rich maritime heritage.”

Fingal’s Festive Afternoon Tea menu is priced at £50 per person, or from £55 per person for the extra special Champagne Afternoon Tea.

Last month, Fingal was crowned one of the top 25 five-star hotels and restaurants in the UK and Northern Ireland by the Automobile Association (AA).

Fingal sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants for the first time after being awarded the top five-star rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for its Lighthouse Restaurant.

Earlier this year, Fingal was also named one of the top 20 luxury hotels in the UK by TripAdvisor users.

