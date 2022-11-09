Located on Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront, Fingal has sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants, after being awarded a top five-star rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for its Lighthouse Restaurant. The floating hotel now joins an exclusive list of only 43 five-star hotels with two AA Rosettes across the whole of the UK and Northern Ireland. It is also only one of 25 hotels around the country with an overall quality assurance score of 87% or above.

Following two full days of rigorous assessments, the AA inspectors praised Fingal for the exceptional quality of the ship’s stylish interior design, meticulous attention to detail, unique maritime heritage, outstanding customer service and fine dining experience.

Commenting on the Fingal experience, the AA inspectors said: “The condition and quality throughout is excellent. Notable features such as the engine room on display, the bridge, lift and function space are all fascinating. The design features and detailing also impressed.”

Fingal, Edinburgh's only floating hotel, has been named as one of the top 25 five-star hotels and restaurants in the UK and Northern Ireland by the AA.

“A very intimate and exclusive feel maintained through the hotel which has been created from a working vessel - the heritage of which is very well established and promoted to guests.” They said there were a “highly individual set of rooms which offer a special experience.”

Re-launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, the former tender boat is now a world-class foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance. The hotel’s 23 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Edinburgh’s rich maritime heritage

Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar is open to non-residents for afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails, and also offers a choice of eight self-contained private dining booths for small pre-booked groups. It has even hosted the late Queen Elizabeth, who once stepped aboard for dinner.

Earlier this year, Fingal also won prizes at the 20th annual Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for the third year running. As well as being named one of the top 20 luxury hotels in the UK by TripAdvisor users, the Edinburgh hotel also captured travellers’ hearts as one of the top 25 most romantic hotels in the UK and Channel Islands for 2022, coming in at number 11 on the prestigious Tripadvisor category of most ‘Dreamy stays that couples love’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar serves up afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails.

Commenting on Fingal’s award success, Britannia’s Hospitality Director and Fingal’s General Manager, Andrew Thomson, said: “We’re extremely proud to have been recognised by the AA for our commitment to offering a world-class visitor experience for all our guests with the top five-star quality assurance rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for our Lighthouse Restaurant.

“The inspectors paid particular attention to the exceptional quality of the ship’s stylish interior design, our meticulous attention to detail, unique maritime heritage, outstanding customer service and fine dining experience in Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar.

“Prestigious accolades like this are a real testament to our dedicated team of hospitality professionals who are passionate about delivering only the best guest experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad