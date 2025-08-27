The Edinburgh Bar Awards are back for another year and a whopping 150 bars, bartenders and hospitality workers have been nominated for awards.

The awards ceremony will take place for the second time on Monday, September 22 at the Biscuit Factory in Edinburgh. A total of 150 bars and workers have been nominated by the public across the 11 categories.

From iconic cocktail institutions and legendary pubs to fresh talent shaking up the city, the longlist is a true showcase of the people and places that make Edinburgh one of the world’s leading drinking destinations.

The longlist will be narrowed down to five finalists per category, with results decided by a 50/50 public and trade vote. The final winners will be revealed live at the Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite and nominations close on Sunday, August 31.

Speaking about the longlist, David Smillie, co-founder and organiser of the Bar Awards and Bartender’s Ball, said: “Edinburgh is home to some of the best bars and bartenders in the world, and this year’s Edinburgh Bar Awards longlist proves it.

“This city's talent, creativity and community spirit is unmatched, and the Bartenders’ Ball is our chance to celebrate that together in style. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to The Biscuit Factory this September for what promises to be the ultimate industry party.”

Tickets for the Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball, priced at just £35, are on sale now. The event includes complimentary drinks, food, entertainment, and a night of industry celebration.

More than 150 bars and people from across Edinburgh will fight it out for the awards | Supplied

2025 Categories & Longlist(alphabetical order within each category)

Best Bar: 4042 • Bittersweet • Bramble • Chancho • Dragonfly • Hey Palu • Lucky Liquor • Old Pal • Panda & Sons • The Bonnington • The Cocktail Geeks • The Powder Room • The Raging Bull • The Volley Leith • Uno Mas

Best Pub: Athletic Arms (Diggers) • Bennets of Morningside • The Black Cat • The Bonnington • The Finch • The Golden Rule • The Hanging Bat • Joker & The Thief • Kay’s Bar • Malt & Hops • The Mother Superior • Nauticus • The Oxford Bar • St Vincent Bar • Teuchters (Landing & West End)

Best Restaurant Bar: The Alchemist • Bittersweet • Bonnie & Wild • Copper Blossom • The Devil’s Advocate • Hawksmoor • Leith Depot • Little Capo • Lucky Yu • Old Pal • Paradise Palms • Smith & Gertrude • Tipo • The Bonnington • Voyage of Buck

Best Bar Team: Bramble • The Bonnington • The Cocktail Geeks • The Mother Superior • Hey Palu • Lucky Liquor • Nauticus • Nightcap • Old Pal • Panda & Sons • The Powder Room • The Raging Bull • The Three Sisters • Voodoo Rooms • West Port Oracle

Best Late Night Venue: 4042 • Banshee Labyrinth • Liquid Rooms • The Jazz Bar • The Mother Superior • Nightcap • NQ64 • Paradise Palms • The Raging Bull • Sneaky Pete’s • Stramash • The Street • Tonic • Uno Mas • The Voodoo Rooms

Unsung Hero: Adam Fraser Gray (Herman) • Anthony Crowther • Ben Leslie • Cam Chittleborough • Cullen Hutchison • Dom Cummings • Fiona Hamilton • Gavin Whyte • Jane Ross • Kaelum-Ian Mullen • Kristaps Baranovs • Logan Pope • Mon Nelson • Sam Baxendale • Sian Buchan

Rising Star: Cal Lister • Cameron Finlay • Emily Weston • Flora Luckman • Freja Kemp • Jack Smith • Ketan Mackenzie • Levi Reed • Logan Pope • Noah French • Pierre Martin • Saul Lavelle • Walt Webster-Curran

Best Shake: Alessia Impedovo • Ben Jones • Cameron Chittleborough • Connor Bleakley • Fowwaz Ansari • Jake Harris • Jay Braby • Kielan Davidson • Logan Pope • Pierre Martin • Sam Baxendale • Sam Milne • Saul Lavelle • Stuart McBain • Toby Peters

Best Cocktail: Baltic Bru • Bramble • Coco Colada • Feta Mezcal Negroni • Indominous • Make Love Not Warcraft • Paper Dragon • The Perfect Pear • Port Hayward • Porridge Colada • Spicy Peach Margarita • Spring Fizz • Stinger • Sweet Manhattan • Yuzu Margarita

Social Star: Ben Greig • Camille Le Courtois • Carrie Smith • Chloe Archibald-Ansari • Chloe Yeung • Gracie Goggins • Groundskeeper (Murray Tait) • Kaelum Mullen • Lara Sinclair • Millie Harley • Rachel Dixon • Ross Lawrie • Ryan Snedden • Tasha Corfield • Cal Lister

Far Side of the Bar: Adam Murphy • Ashton Williamson • Connie Macdonald • Damian Koval • Dan Bartley • Dana Crombie • Ellie Raeside • Josh Knox • Kaitlin Wilkes • Mike McGinty • Niamh Savage • Ross Lawrie • Ruth Mason • Ryan Snedden • Stevie Aitken

Vote now or buy tickets from https://backshospitality.com/.