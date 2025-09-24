The Capital’s finest pubs, bars and hospitality stars were celebrated on Monday night (22 September 2025) at the Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball, where the winners of the 2025 Edinburgh Bar Awards were revealed in front of a packed house of 300 at The Biscuit Factory.

The awards, voted on by the public and Edinburgh’s bar community, recognised the very best of the Capital’s world-class drinks scene, across 11 categories from cocktail creativity to pub culture, rising talent, and the people making it all happen behind the stick.

Top cocktail bar, Panda & Sons, were the night’s big winner, scooping Best Bar sponsored by Schweppes and Best Bar Team sponsored by Monkey Shoulder. Leith-based Nauticus took home Best Pub, while Uno Mas was crowned Best Late Night Venue. Neighbourhood favourite, Old Pal, picked up the top prize in the Best Restaurant Bar category, with team member Freya Kemp named Rising Star.

The Legend Award, recognising outstanding contribution to Scotland’s hospitality scene, was presented to Siân Buchan by Backs! Hospitality.

Speaking about the winners, David Smillie, co-founder of Backs! Hospitality and organiser of the Edinburgh Bar Awards and Bartenders’ Ball, said: “Last night was incredible, congratulations to all our winners, finalists and everyone who came out to celebrate the Capital’s licensed trade. From iconic venues to rising stars, the winners represent the best of the best, the people and places that make this scene truly world-class.”

The second Edinburgh Bartenders’ Ball brought together over 300 of the city’s hospitality community for a night of complimentary drinks, food, and entertainment, celebrating a city that continues to set the standard for hospitality on the global stage.

Best Bar (sponsored by Schweppes): Winner – Panda & Sons Highly Commended – Hey Palu

Rising Star (sponsored by Bacardi): Winner – Freya Kemp – Old Pal Highly Commended – Emily Weston – The Cocktail Geeks

Siân Buchan - Legend - Edinburgh Bar Awards 2025

Unsung Hero (sponsored by Jubel) Winner – Cam Chittleborough Highly Commended – Sam Baxendale